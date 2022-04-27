27 Wednesday 05:31 PM Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

CASA DI MODA BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

 Approved the 2021 financial statements, with net profit of EUR 61.0 million;

 Approved the distribution of a Dividend1 of Euro 0.42 per share;

 Approved the Report on Remuneration Policy and expressed a favourable opinion on the Report on Compensation Paid;

 Approved the compensation plan based on financial instruments "Stock Grant Plan 2022-2024";

 Authorised the purchase of treasury shares to service the "Stock Grant Plan 2022-2024 ".

Solomeo, 27 April 2022 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. - Casa di Moda operating in the luxury goods sector, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (now Euronext) - was held today, chaired by the Executive Chairman and Creative Director Brunello Cucinelli.

The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve the financial statements as of 31 December 2021 and to allocate the profit for the year of EUR 60,979,680 as follows:

- for the amount of EUR 28,560,000, awarding shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.42 per share. Coupon number eight will go ex-dividend on 23 May 2022 with payment on 25 May 2022;

- for the amount of EUR 32,419,680, carried forward to the profit reserve.

During the meeting, Brunello Cucinelli's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021

were presented, which closed with net revenues of €712.2 million, up 30.9% compared to €544.0

million in 2020, and a net profit of €56.3 million, compared to a loss of €32.1 million as at 31

December 2020 and a profit of €53.1 million in 2019.

The 2021 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, prepared in accordance with Articles 3 and 4 of Legislative Decree No. 254 of 2016, was also submitted.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the first section of the Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid, prepared by the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, with reference to the Company's remuneration policy for the financial years 2022, 2023 and 2024. In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting expressed a favourable opinion on section two of the aforementioned Report pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 58/1998.

The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved to approve the remuneration plan based on Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. ordinary shares called "Stock Grant Plan 2022-2024" which, if the conditions are met, provides for the free assignment of Company shares to executive directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Finally, in service of the "Stock Grant Plan 2022-2024", authorisation was approved for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, to be carried out in compliance with applicable EU and national legislation, including Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and market practices recognised, from time to time, by Consob.

AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTATION

For further information, please refer to the Annual Financial Report 2021 and the documentation relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website (http://investor.brunellocucinelli.com/en/governance/shareholders-meetings).

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and the summary report of the voting shall be made available to the public within the terms of the law at the Company's registered office, as well as by publication on the institutional website and in other forms provided for by the applicable regulations.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Moreno Ciarapica, declares, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 1998, that the information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is an Italian Casa di Moda that produces luxury goods. It was founded in 1978 by the fashion designer and entrepreneur of the same name and is listed on the Italian Electronic Stock Ex-change. The Company has always been rooted in the medieval hamlet of Solomeo and it is considered an authentic expression of the concept of "Humanistic Capitalism" since it can match constant, sound growth with an entrepreneurial philosophy addressing the major issues of Harmony with Creation and Human Sustaina-bility.

Specialised in cashmere, the brand is currently believed to be one of the most exclusive brands in the chic prêt-à-porter sector, an expression of everyday lifestyle worldwide. The combination of modernity and craftsmanship, elegance and creativity, and passion and human values make Brunello Cucinelli one of the world's most exclusive and admired ambassadors of Italian style. In fact, the brand authentically ex-presses the values of tailoring and craftsmanship typical of products Made in Italy and the territory of the Umbria region in particular, combined with a focus on innovation and contemporary style.

Through healthy, balanced and sustainable growth, the company's main goal is to earn profits with ethics, morality and dignity, respecting the moral and economic dignity of the over 2,100 directly employed Human Resources and all those who work with them.

