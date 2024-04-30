MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this statement, approved on March 14, 2024 by the Board of Directors of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (hereinafter also "Casa di Moda" or "Company"), is to indicate the prevention measures and policies as well as internal controls implemented by the Brunello Cucinelli Group (hereinafter also "Group") to prevent in the exercise of its activities the risks of modern slavery, human trafficking or forced labour, in accordance with the obligations set forth in the "Modern Slavery Act 2015 - Section 54" of the United Kingdom.

According to the humanistic capitalism model adopted by the Company, profit is earned with an attention to minimizing any harm to human beings and respecting people's moral and economic dignity; a part of this profit is utilized for initiatives which enhance the human condition. This leads to the ideal of feeling like a keeper of the Created. Therefore, the social sustainability of growth and healthy profitability are the Company's defining char- acteristics: human beings are placed at the centre, work is intended as an expression of human worth, and profit becomes a means to reach the final aim of what is "truly" right, in order to improve the lives of everyone.

To this end, we are committed to spreading awareness, improving our due diligence processes, and working with our partners and stakeholders to ensure that the principles behind the above-mentioned Modern Slavery Act are not only respected, but also embedded in our business and that of our partners and stakeholders.

This statement refers to the FY ending 31 December 2023 and its application extends to all companies of the Brunello Cucinelli Group.