MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
Approved by the Board of Directors
of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. on March 14th, 2024
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this statement, approved on March 14, 2024 by the Board of Directors of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (hereinafter also "Casa di Moda" or "Company"), is to indicate the prevention measures and policies as well as internal controls implemented by the Brunello Cucinelli Group (hereinafter also "Group") to prevent in the exercise of its activities the risks of modern slavery, human trafficking or forced labour, in accordance with the obligations set forth in the "Modern Slavery Act 2015 - Section 54" of the United Kingdom.
According to the humanistic capitalism model adopted by the Company, profit is earned with an attention to minimizing any harm to human beings and respecting people's moral and economic dignity; a part of this profit is utilized for initiatives which enhance the human condition. This leads to the ideal of feeling like a keeper of the Created. Therefore, the social sustainability of growth and healthy profitability are the Company's defining char- acteristics: human beings are placed at the centre, work is intended as an expression of human worth, and profit becomes a means to reach the final aim of what is "truly" right, in order to improve the lives of everyone.
To this end, we are committed to spreading awareness, improving our due diligence processes, and working with our partners and stakeholders to ensure that the principles behind the above-mentioned Modern Slavery Act are not only respected, but also embedded in our business and that of our partners and stakeholders.
This statement refers to the FY ending 31 December 2023 and its application extends to all companies of the Brunello Cucinelli Group.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
THE BRUNELLO CUCINELLI GROUP
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange as of 2012, is the parent company of the Brunello Cucinelli Group, whose structure is shown in the infographic below (ref. Figure 1).
Further details on the Group's composition, activities and commitment to human rights along its supply chains and operations are available on the website https://investor.brunellocucinelli.com (sections 'Corporate Governance / Documents' and 'Corporate Governance / Group Structure).
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is an Italian Casa di Moda founded in 1978 by the eponymous designer and entrepreneur and is listed on the medium and large companies stock exchange (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Long rooted in the medieval Umbrian hamlet of Solomeo, the company is guided by an entrepreneurial philosophy that focuses on the major themes of "Harmony with Creation", respect for the dignity of every living being, and the pursuit of balanced growth in full accordance with the ethical values embodied in the founding principles of Hu-manistic Capitalism and Human Sustainability.
The collections seek to interpret the most authentic spirit of the Italian way of life, recreating with passion and ethics a taste perpetually balanced between elegance, creativity, contemporaneity and craftsmanship, one rooted in the values of tailoring and high craftsmanship peculiar to the Italian tradition and the Umbrian region, and deftly combined with an emphasis on innovation and contemporary style. Through a path of healthy, fair and sustainable development, the company seeks to generate profits with integrity and harmony, while respecting the moral and economic dignity of the more than 2,900 people who work for our company.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
Figure 1 - Group structure
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
100%
75%
Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli Japan Co., Ltd.
Europe S.r.l.
95%(*)
100%
Brunello Cucinelli Retail Spain SL
Brunello Cucinelli
(Sichuan) Fashion Co., Ltd.
98%(*)
98%(**)
Brunello Cucinelli Austria GmbH
Brunello Cucinelli
(Macau) Fashion Co., Ltd.
100%
100%
Brunello Cucinelli GmbH
Brunello Cucinelli Hong Kong Ltd.
100%
Sprl Brunello Cucinelli Belgium
100%
Brunello Cucinelli Canada Ltd.
98%
SAM Brunello Cucinelli Monaco
83.67%
Brunello Cucinelli
100%
Singapore Pte. Ltd.
SAS Brunello Cucinelli France Resort
100%
98%(*)
OOO Brunello Cucinelli RUS
Raffaello S.r.l.
70%
98.21(*)
Brunello Cucinelli Taiwan Ltd.
Brunello Cucinelli Suisse SA
51%
100%
Brunello Cucinelli
Pinturicchio S.r.l.
Middle East LLC
51%(***)
51%
Brunello Cucinelli Hellas SA
Brunello Cucinelli Kuwait
for Readymade and
Novelty Clothes' Retail WLL
51%
99.99(**)
Logistica e Distribuzione S.r.l.
Brunello Cucinelli (England) Ltd.
75.5%
Max Vannucci S.r.l.
98.54(**)
Sarl Brunello Cucinelli France
- The remaining percentage is held by BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.p.A.
- The remaining percentage is held by BRUNELLO CUCINELLI EUROPE S.r.l.
(***) Percentage of ownership held by virtue of voting agreements with the minority shareholder.
100%
Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc.
51%
Market Service US, Inc.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
OUR IDEA OF HUMANISTIC CAPITALISM AND HUMAN SUSTAINABILITY
What we mean by Humanistic Capitalism and Human Sustainability is the idea that company must, yes, make a profit, but must also operate with ethics, dignity and morality. These ideals are in fact founded in the concept of a fair profit balanced with giving back to the community and in prioritising respect for people and their moral and economic dignity, and for Creation, with which we constantly strive to live in harmony. Only in this way can profit, giving back, guardianship and dignity of the human being create mutual enrichment.
A healthy and sustainable balance between profit and giving back, the reconciliation of work and human privacy, and a desire to repair and reuse are therefore key values for our Company, high principles based on which we have always tried to run our business.
In culture and in spirituality, as well as in the economy and in the environment, lie the forms that complement the meaning of sustainability, which we believe is one and the same with Humanistic Capitalism, as an inclusive concept encompassing everything, material and immaterial, or even spiritual, that regards the human being. The common thread running through all this is universal and integral humanism.
Further information on the above concepts can be found in the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement (NFS) 2023 on the Company's investor website at the following link: https://investor.brunellocucinelli.com/en/services/archive/investor/non-financial-disclosure.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
ENDURING IDEALS OF LIFE AND WORK - OUR DECALOGUES
The six forms of Human Sustainability are associated with enduring ideals of life and work, expressing the values contained in five decalogues and based on which we have built our idea of Humanistic Capitalism and Human Sustainability, which guide our daily lives and actions.
This is followed by Decalogues dedicated to our long-standing ideals of life and work, our human resources and our esteemed partners1.
Our Enduring Ideals of Life and Work
- We love and respect Mother Earth: we cultivate our land according to nature and we welcome its fruits as its greatest gift
- We do not use more resources than is necessary and natural. We make careful use of the universe.
-
We always act as loyal and affectionate guardians of Creation.
IV. We believe in the moral and economic dignity of the human being.
- During work we support fair profitability and harmony between profit and giving back to the community.
VI. We seek harmony between fair work and human privacy.
VII. We commemorate our forefathers. They taught us to respect the law, and our story is written in their words.
VIII. We believe in the universalism of the world and act with great respect for all civilisations.
IX. We accept the right changes to live the best part of our times.
- We love young people and convey to them the hope and dream of the bright future that awaits them.
- Decalogues dedicated to our Mother Earth and our idea of Corporate Longevity are published on our Corporate website: www.brunellocucinelli.com.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
To Our Gracious Co-Workers
- We have always made sure that our workplaces are well-maintained and welcoming, places where you can always raise your eyes and look at the sky.
- We all work fair hours and share the same working hours; but nobody is connected on Saturdays and Sundays.
- We have always made sure that wages are a little higher for everyone, without any difference.
IV. In our Company we want everyone to have equal opportunities, as we are constantly aware of the value of their knowledge.
- We have paid utmost attention to promoting healthy relationships based on respect and trust between workers, whom we consider to be thinking souls.
VI. We believe in the great value of culture as a factor of human improvement. That is why we kindly promote it.
VII. We are aware that passing on knowledge fosters creativity and talent. For this reason in Solomeo we have established the School of Arts and Crafts.
VIII. If our Company lasts for centuries, as we hope, it will also be thanks to the generational change that we have always nurtured over time.
IX. It is our habit to meet regularly throughout the year and talk to each other, so that everyone can learn about how the company is evolving.
- We never stop looking for the genius in others and, when we find it, we endeavour to make the most of it.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
To Our Esteemed Partners
- We would like your workplaces to be welcoming and friendly.
- It would be nice if your relationship with your employees continued to be genuine and harmonious.
- We believe in the primary value of fair wages, without exception.
IV. We would like your employees to work fair hours when they work for our Company.
- It would be lovely if, a bit like we do here, you too ensured a constant generational turnover.
VI. We believe it would be lovely if in all your activities you always respected and considered the development of the local area.
VII. We fervently wish our attitude towards you to remain loyal and true.
VIII. We feel it is lovely that, as we do, you work closely with one other, while being aware of each other's complete and mutual independence.
IX. We would be happy to continue to support the planet together using the resources of Creation according to the ancient rules of nature.
- We would like stay true to our traditional annual meetings, where we can discuss the future and our plans, thus renewing the friendly relationship that has long bound us together.
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
SAFEGUARDING OF THE UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS
The protection of and respect for human rights inspires the Casa di Moda's entire value chain, from the management of human resources to the organisation of the production process, the attention to human relations with small craft enterprises, and even the unique relationship we share with our friends of the brand.
We view universal human rights according to a holistic and inclusive approach that therefore is targeted towards including all the rights set out by the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, by the Conventions of the International Labour Organisation, in particular Convention no. 111 on discrimination, and by the 1992 Rio Declaration with specific reference to the right of human beings to a healthy and productive life in harmony with nature.
We act in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guiding Principles and the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), with particular regard to the six principles related to the protection of human rights.
The following infographic highlights the controls implemented by the Group with reference to the safeguarding of universal human rights, for which we are committed to guaranteeing just and increasingly attentive protection and promotion, also as a part of our large project called "The universal working conditions for human being and our idea of a beautiful factory".
Figure 2 - Our safeguarding of universal human rights
Dignity and beauty in the workplace
Human privacy
Health and safety
- International sources that the Company has referred to for an overall analysis of its impact on human rights (with regard to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the six Principles relating to human rights were given particular consideration)
MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2023
OUR HUMAN RESOURCES
The core of the company philosophy that animates and supports the work in Solomeo, and that is projected towards the world from here, ensures that the company always places human beings at the centre of everything, with its network of interpersonal relationships, respecting them with their moral and economic dignity and their creative genius.
Human resources are the engine of our Casa di Moda and ensure its value and continuity over time. Therefore the promotion of the dignity and wellbeing of everyone, enhancing individual skills and personalities with the awareness of the value of everyone's knowledge, has always been a priority objective the company pursues.
In 2023, the Group's human resources counted 2,913 people (+18% compared to 2022), with the majority of the company's workforce concentrated in Italy (54%). 63% of human resources are women and 37% are men.
We currently have the privilege of working with 68 different nationalities, each of which bring its own value to company life.
Uniqueness, fairness and inclusion are core values for the company organisation; they are vital sources of mutual enrichment and stimulation, both on a personal and professional level. We protect and value different physical and mental abilities, ensuring a working environment that is safe, healthy and above all supportive of the needs (whether visible or invisible) of all our employees.
The relationship between the Group and its human resources is underpinned by the promotion of each individu- al's proactive and innovative spirit, opening up paths to broaden and improve knowledge, skills and professional experience, and ensure fair economic dignity - one of the key pillars on which our Humanistic Enterprise is built.
Specifically, there are nine types of training courses. In addition to these pathways, training courses are also developed on specific topics, e.g. the topic of diversity and inclusion.
In this regard, the 'Brunello Cucinelli - Diversity & Inclusion' course, initially accessible to human resources in Italy, was extended in 2022 to the regions of the European and American locations and specially translated into English, Russian, Chinese and Japanese and made available in the latter three languages in 2023.
Overall, 40,731 training hours were provided in 2023 - an average of around 13.98 training hours per employee Group-wide.
