Brunello Cucinelli concludes buyback plan launched Jan. 10

(Alliance News) - Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced on Friday that it purchased 15,883 of its own ordinary shares between January 23 and 26, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR73.4120 for a total consideration of about EUR1.2 million.

The company thus concluded the share buyback program initiated on Jan. 10, 2023, and thus holds 47,250 treasury shares, or 0.07 percent of the share capital.

Brunello Cucinelli on Friday closed in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR77.65 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

