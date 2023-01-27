Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   IT0004764699

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.

(BC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36:21 2023-01-27 am EST
77.65 EUR   +4.09%
01:26pBrunello Cucinelli concludes buyback plan launched Jan. 10
AN
01/26Bullish futures; record year for Tesla
AN
01/25Oil stocks struggling on the Mib, banks do well.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brunello Cucinelli concludes buyback plan launched Jan. 10

01/27/2023 | 01:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced on Friday that it purchased 15,883 of its own ordinary shares between January 23 and 26, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR73.4120 for a total consideration of about EUR1.2 million.

The company thus concluded the share buyback program initiated on Jan. 10, 2023, and thus holds 47,250 treasury shares, or 0.07 percent of the share capital.

Brunello Cucinelli on Friday closed in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR77.65 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 921 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2022 86,6 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net Debt 2022 591 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,5x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 5 070 M 5 502 M 5 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 255
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 74,60 €
Average target price 66,22 €
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riccardo Stefanelli Co-CEO, CEO-Product & Operations, Director
Luca Lisandroni Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & CEO-Markets
Brunello Cucinelli Executive Chairman
Andrea Pontremoli Lead Independent Director
Stefano Domenicali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.7.96%5 502
INDITEX13.88%95 563
KERING15.23%72 676
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.97%60 608
ROSS STORES, INC.4.00%41 569
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.89%20 764