  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   IT0004764699

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.

(BC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31:26 2023-01-24 am EST
73.23 EUR   -0.51%
02:32aBrunello Cucinelli takes over shares for EUR500,000
AN
01/20Future on; Saipem gets order in Brazil
AN
01/19Mib in the red; Alfonsino splashes among PMIs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brunello Cucinelli takes over shares for EUR500,000

01/24/2023 | 02:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,242 of its own ordinary shares during the period from January 16 to January 19, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR69.3792 for a total value of EUR502,444.08.

Brunello Cucinelli on Monday closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR73.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 920 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net income 2022 86,6 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net Debt 2022 591 M 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,7x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 5 003 M 5 438 M 5 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 255
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 73,60 €
Average target price 66,22 €
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riccardo Stefanelli Co-CEO, CEO-Product & Operations, Director
Luca Lisandroni Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & CEO-Markets
Brunello Cucinelli Executive Chairman
Andrea Pontremoli Lead Independent Director
Stefano Domenicali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.6.51%5 438
INDITEX9.78%92 269
KERING13.00%71 387
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.82%60 596
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.29%39 871
HENNES & MAURITZ AB13.06%20 201