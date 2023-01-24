Brunello Cucinelli takes over shares for EUR500,000

(Alliance News) - Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,242 of its own ordinary shares during the period from January 16 to January 19, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR69.3792 for a total value of EUR502,444.08.

Brunello Cucinelli on Monday closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR73.60 per share.

