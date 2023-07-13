(Alliance News) - Brunello Cucinelli Spa reported Thursday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues up 31% year-on-year to ERU543.9 million from EUR415.4 million in the same period last year.

Specifically, in Italy, sales increased 24 percent to EUR60.9 million, in Europe -- Italy excluded -- they grew 23 percent to EUR141.9 million, in the Americas they improved 24 percent to EUR189.0 million, and in Asia they rose 56 percent to EUR152.2 million.

In the second quarter alone, the company posted sales of EUR278.6 million, up 28 percent year-on-year, "offering further evidence of the excellent health of all major markets in this first part of the year," the company commented.

Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house, said, "The first half of this year ended with more than excellent results. We are reaping, we like to think, what the brand represents in its style and in the way of conceiving the balance between work and the relationship with Creation. Thanks to the strong demand for handcrafted and exclusive products we continue to have a very positive view of the absolute luxury world market, as a result of these considerations, we are very confident about the future performance of the business for the current year, where we imagine to close the year with an increasing turnover between 17% and 19%."

"Given the excellent sell-out of the Spring-Summer 2023 collections and the important order intake almost concluded for the Spring-Summer 2024 men's collection, we therefore expect healthy growth of around 10 percent for next year."

Brunello Cucinelli's stock closed Thursday down 0.2 percent at EUR83.35 per share.

