Cucinelli, revenues grow 35 percent in first quarter

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced Tuesday that it has reviewed revenues for the first quarter of 2023, having reported 35 percent growth within the different geographical areas and in both sales channels, retail and wholesale.

In detail, net revenues amounted to EUR265.3 million from EUR196.9 million in the same period last year.

In Italy, revenues amounted to EUR27.6 million from EUR24.2 million in Q1 2022, up 10 percent.

In Europe, excluding Italy, revenues are EUR67.9 million from EUR58.2 million in 2022, up 26 percent.

In the Americas, revenues are EUR95.5 million, up 36 percent from EUR66.9 million a year earlier.

In Asia, revenues are EUR74.2 million from EUR47.6 million in Q1 2022.

By distribution channel, retail reported revenues of EUR164.0 million, up 64 percent from EUR100.1 million in 2022.

The wholesale channel reports first quarter 2023 sales of EUR101.3 million from EUR96.7 million.

"The growth of 35 percent in Q1 2023 makes the expectation of achieving an overall growth of about 15 percent in 2023 very concrete and solid, which we consider healthy and balanced. We think it is necessary to keep in mind that the result of the first three months of 2023 is definitely favored by the basis of comparison of the first quarter of 2022, which is relatively less challenging than subsequent quarters. In particular, when comparing with last year, we had called the result of the first quarter 'good,' the result of the second quarter 'more than good,' and the result of the last two quarters 'excellent,'" the company explained in a note.

"The growth percentages for the first quarter of 2023, compared with year-end expectations, also benefit from the persistence of some pandemic-related impacts on the first quarter of 2022, and finally from the dynamics and timing of retail network development, which had favored growth particularly in the second part of last year. Finally, we continue to consider revenue growth in the order of about 10 percent for 2024 very concrete."

Brunello Cucinelli on Tuesday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR91.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

