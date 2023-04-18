Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   IT0004764699

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.

(BC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
91.70 EUR   +1.72%
12:16pCucinelli posts 33% rise in Q1 sales, confirms 2023 revenue growth forecast
RE
12:16pCucinelli, revenues grow 35 percent in first quarter
AN
11:56aMilan pink jersey led by banks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cucinelli, revenues grow 35 percent in first quarter

04/18/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Brunello Cucinelli Spa announced Tuesday that it has reviewed revenues for the first quarter of 2023, having reported 35 percent growth within the different geographical areas and in both sales channels, retail and wholesale.

In detail, net revenues amounted to EUR265.3 million from EUR196.9 million in the same period last year.

In Italy, revenues amounted to EUR27.6 million from EUR24.2 million in Q1 2022, up 10 percent.

In Europe, excluding Italy, revenues are EUR67.9 million from EUR58.2 million in 2022, up 26 percent.

In the Americas, revenues are EUR95.5 million, up 36 percent from EUR66.9 million a year earlier.

In Asia, revenues are EUR74.2 million from EUR47.6 million in Q1 2022.

By distribution channel, retail reported revenues of EUR164.0 million, up 64 percent from EUR100.1 million in 2022.

The wholesale channel reports first quarter 2023 sales of EUR101.3 million from EUR96.7 million.

"The growth of 35 percent in Q1 2023 makes the expectation of achieving an overall growth of about 15 percent in 2023 very concrete and solid, which we consider healthy and balanced. We think it is necessary to keep in mind that the result of the first three months of 2023 is definitely favored by the basis of comparison of the first quarter of 2022, which is relatively less challenging than subsequent quarters. In particular, when comparing with last year, we had called the result of the first quarter 'good,' the result of the second quarter 'more than good,' and the result of the last two quarters 'excellent,'" the company explained in a note.

"The growth percentages for the first quarter of 2023, compared with year-end expectations, also benefit from the persistence of some pandemic-related impacts on the first quarter of 2022, and finally from the dynamics and timing of retail network development, which had favored growth particularly in the second part of last year. Finally, we continue to consider revenue growth in the order of about 10 percent for 2024 very concrete."

Brunello Cucinelli on Tuesday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR91.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
12:16pCucinelli posts 33% rise in Q1 sales, confirms 2023 revenue growth fo..
RE
12:16pCucinelli, revenues grow 35 percent in first quarter
AN
11:56aMilan pink jersey led by banks
AN
03:58aMilan rises as Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
02:34aGreen futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
04/17Milan remains bullish; Nexi best performer
AN
04/17Stock markets bullish; Milan revisits 28,000 points
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 070 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2023 98,4 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2023 579 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,9x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 6 126 M 6 689 M 6 689 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,27x
EV / Sales 2024 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 308
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 90,15 €
Average target price 75,27 €
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riccardo Stefanelli Co-CEO, CEO-Product & Operations, Director
Luca Lisandroni Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & CEO-Markets
Brunello Cucinelli Executive Chairman
Andrea Pontremoli Lead Independent Director
Stefano Domenicali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.30.46%6 689
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.49%477 987
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL34.10%221 201
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA22.02%92 944
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%46 845
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.35%37 614
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer