Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and RV markets. Its segment consists of Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers. Engine P&A segment manufactures, markets, supplies and distributes products for both marine and non-marine markets. Navico Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and systems for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle and industrial markets. The Boat segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of boat brands and products: Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats, and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

Sector Recreational Products