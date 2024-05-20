Sustainability
A Message from Our CEO
David M. Foulkes
Chief Executive Officer
Brunswick Corporation
Over the last decade, all major businesses, including Brunswick, have seen a tremendous increase in the focus on corporate sustainability. Today, comprehensive sustainability disclosures are an expectation among shareholders, and governments around the world are introducing regulations to mandate management and reporting of corporate sustainability. In addition, many Brunswick employees are motivated by, pay attention to and are actively engaged in Company-led efforts
and actions to mitigate the negative environmental impacts of our operations and products, and they are enthusiastic about our progress over the last year.
Although the entire recreational marine industry represents a very small portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, totaling significantly below half a percent, as a leader in this industry, Brunswick acknowledges the responsibility we hold in continuously enhancing our sustainability programs and caring for our communities and the planet. We believe that leveraging our exceptional culture and relentless focus on innovation will enable Brunswick to uphold our responsibilities while creating value for our customers, employees and investors.
Despite changing economic conditions and softer market demand, our sustainability programs continue to generate both financial and sustainability returns. Our investments in on-site solar energy and energy efficiency efforts have lowered our facility operating costs, especially in key markets experiencing inflationary energy increases. Additionally, our efforts to incorporate recycled content in our products have resulted in lower raw material costs; this includes the use of industrial scrap aluminum and specific resins introduced into Mercury Marine engines during COVID supply chain constraints. We have demonstrated that reducing carbon emissivity can be a means to reduce costs, and this is the benchmark by which we intend to evaluate future operational and supply chain opportunities for our business.
We also believe that our focus on sustainability drives innovation and opportunity. During 2023, we launched Mercury Marine's Avator electric outboard platform, which positions us to capture share in the growing electric boating market and gain access to new customers. We also launched our newest boat brand, Navan™ by Quicksilver, which features a patented twin-step hull commonly used in racing boats to reduce drag, making
the boats faster and more fuel efficient. Additionally, our portfolio of lithium-ion batteries under Navico's RELiON and Mastervolt brands are
well positioned to support the electrification of the marine, RV and small equipment industries.
Beyond advancing our product portfolios and reducing our operational carbon footprint, we know that the social aspects of sustainability are connected to our long-term success. Our focus on creating and evolving an inclusive and safe work environment is core to our operating principles and culture, enabling us to attract and retain top talent. We are honored that Brunswick continues to be recognized as an employer of choice and among the world's most responsible and trustworthy companies, which further strengthens our employee value proposition. We also believe that these same values and focus areas will advance and expand the recreational marine industry, bringing additional business growth opportunity.
As we look to the future and the sustainability challenges ahead, Brunswick remains dedicated to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, to maintaining our position as an employer
of choice, and to making social responsibility and environmental sustainability central to our enduring success. As you will see in this report, these commitments guide our actions and position us for future value creation for all our stakeholders.
2023 Sustainability Report | 3
Q&A with Our Sustainability Leader
Jennifer Koenig
Chief Sustainability Officer
Brunswick Corporation
Jennifer Koenig joined Brunswick in 2022 to champion an enterprise approach to our sustainability efforts. She brings extensive experience in this area and is advancing our commitment to a more sustainable future.
-
What should readers know about this report before reading further?
Two things.
First, we have organized the contents of this report to align with the priority topics identified by our stakeholders during a materiality assessment conducted at the end of 2022 (see Brunswick's 2022 Sustainability Report for more details). This year, you will see a new chapter dedicated to product innovation and quality, the top priority topic for Brunswick's long-term success as indicated by our stakeholders. You will also find updates on our management of environmental matters, including climate change and environmental compliance, and our efforts to maintain supply chain resiliency. This year's "Supporting Our People" section highlights our actions to maintain our position as an employer of choice by focusing on
human capital management and employee safety, while also providing examples of how we are encouraging diversity and belonging within our organization, within the recreational marine industry and among boaters. Finally, we summarize some of our investments and service activities to protect and restore marine and freshwater environments where customers enjoy our products.
The second thing readers should know is that Brunswick is continuing to advance our environmental sustainability sophistication and transparency. During 2023, we focused on improving our methodology for estimating the Company's carbon footprint. Our new approach includes increased use of primary data from our value chain partners and a more complete view of our facilities and business activities. Given this progress, we have reset our 2022 baseline for Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions to align with the new reporting boundaries and methodology used for 2023 estimations.
-
What do you most want readers to take away from this report?
Sustainability is a long-term, evolving journey. Progress toward achieving our goals takes place with thoughtful planning, carefully contemplated change management processes, key investments in innovation and operations and the adoption of new practices by employees.
As you read this report, it is important to understand the continued commitment that we are making to sustainability initiatives is not a siloed effort but part of the way we do business. We integrate safety, ethics, employee engagement, inclusion, and maintaining an employer of choice culture into actions across the organization. To ensure compliance and pursuit of best practices, our local facility teams are trained and empowered for the appropriate management of solid wastes, hazardous wastes and air emissions. Finally, our approach
to managing greenhouse gas emissions is maturing, not only in our reporting but also in our approach to embed sustainable thinking in our facility operations and product development processes.
2023 Sustainability Report | 4
- How does Brunswick engage employees across the business in pursuing environmental sustainability initiatives?
When I joined Brunswick in April 2022, I was energized by the passion for sustainability held by so many of our employees. My first day on the job, I was quite surprised to receive a message from an employee at one of our plants. He was so excited to share an idea for driving content circularity for one of our products. Since that time, I have met so many other colleagues who share an enthusiasm for operating in a more environmentally sustainable fashion. Part of my job and the job of all our executive leaders is to nurture and focus that enthusiasm.
Communication is a key part of our engagement strategy. Our CEO, David Foulkes, routinely celebrates sustainability activities and successes with employees in his weekly updates or quarterly town halls. Executives who lead our business divisions similarly share division- level sustainability news among their teams. This year, we launched a sustainability town hall to further educate and inform our employees on sustainability topics and Brunswick's activities. I was thrilled to see that more than 1,200 employees joined the live call for the first two quarterly webcasts.
Beyond communications, we also use performance metrics and processes to drive engagement. Last year, Brunswick shared its goals to reduce combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by year-end 2025 from a 2022 baseline. Internally, this goal was allocated across our four divisions, specific actions were identified to help us attain the target, and routine progress monitoring helps us to understand how we are tracking. Additionally, the use of life cycle analysis in our product development is gradually being institutionalized as a process to help us understand, and possibly reduce, the carbon footprint of products as they are developed or updated.
-
The regulatory landscape linked to sustainability is changing rapidly, especially in Europe. How is Brunswick preparing?
Over the last several years, Brunswick has evolved its enterprise management of sustainability. Our stakeholders may have seen this in the evolution of our policies linked to key environmental, social or governance topics, the increase in disclosures within our annual sustainability reports over time, the expanded use of third- party reporting frameworks or the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions reporting. These activities have positioned us well for many of the emerging sustainability reporting regulations. Internally, we are also strengthening our reporting process to improve the accuracy of our emissions estimations and internal controls for our published data.
Beyond new reporting requirements, there are many new regulations emerging out of the European Union's commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050. At Brunswick, we are fortunate to have a sophisticated organizational infrastructure. Groups of employees across the product management, trade compliance, sustainability, environmental health and safety, and legal functions are monitoring the regulatory landscape and preparing our team for emerging changes. While the business implications of some of these new regulations remain uncertain, we strive to maintain compliance and plan to do so. Like other challenges or changes the Company may face, we will leverage the expertise of our talented staff to develop a systematic approach with appropriate due diligence processes and reporting controls to meet the new sustainability requirements that may lie ahead.
- What are some of Brunswick's 2023 sustainability achievements that you would like to highlight?
Sharing Brunswick's many accomplishments is certainly one of the best parts of my role. I would especially like to call out the following regarding 2023:
- Brunswick launched over 100 new or refreshed products; a few of these products are highlighted on pages 14-16.
- Our absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions declined by 6% from an updated 2022 baseline.
- We increased the use of recycled aluminum in our boats and engines, resulting in a reduction of approximately 48 metric tons of carbon emissions. This was one of several contributing factors to the reduction of absolute Scope 3 emissions of 8%.
- Our Brunswick TIDE team (Together: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity) doubled participation in our employee resource groups and expanded its programming while the Company demonstrated progress in adding diversity within manager and leader roles.
- Our safety performance remained exemplary with key safety performance metrics better than our peer national average, as highlighted on page 38.
- Across our ethics program, we introduced a new internal and external assessment processes to enhance our programming while also updating our Supplier Code of Conduct.
2023 Sustainability Report | 5
About
Brunswick
About Brunswick
Sustaining Innovation
Environmental Stability
Focusing on People
Supporting Our Communities
Governance
Appendix
Brunswick at a Glance
Net sales of $6.4 billion in 2023
17K+
60+
25
Employees
Leading brands
Countries with
operations
Canada 5%
Europe 12%
Asia Pacific 7%
U.S. 69%
Rest of World 7%
BC
115
19K+
New York Stock
Awards received
Dealers worldwide
Exchange
in 2023
2023 Sustainability Report | 7
About Brunswick
Sustaining Innovation
Environmental Stability
Focusing on People
Supporting Our Communities
Governance
Appendix
How We Succeed
The Brunswick brand is founded in our belief that "Next Never Rests™" and guided by the key pillars and principles outlined below. Our employee value proposition calls out the team member values that makes Brunswick a world leader in marine recreation.
Connective Pillar
Advancing Innovation
Innovation is the heart of Brunswick. It allows us to challenge long-held conventions and revolutionize experiences on the water and beyond. Innovation integrates, bringing together an easy, holistic experience for our users, as well as our partners and talent. Innovation is what drives Brunswick forward and what excites others to join us as we craft a better, more sustainable future.
Pillars
Challenging Convention
Pursuing Excellence
Driven by Human Experiences
Delivering on Synergies
We are committed to reimagining the
Driven and dedicated, we are committed
Combining engineering and technological
Brunswick prioritizes collaborative
future and creating fresh, technology-driven
to leading industries. Revolutionary
expertise with robust consumer insights
and dynamic relationships to support
solutions. Anticipating consumer needs
technologies and consistently exceptional
allows Brunswick to craft harmonious
the business transformation we
positions us to change the game and elevate
execution make Brunswick the most
solutions. We are customer-focused,
strive to deliver. Leveraging our
the industries we serve. We are passionate,
professional business partner, product and
blending the digital and physical for
scale and advanced capabilities, we
ambitious, and inspired to win, but not
service provider and investment opportunity.
frictionless experiences.
offer engaging experiences to elevate
afraid to fail.
communities, businesses and careers.
Core
Championing Sustainability
Principle
We recognize our role in connecting people to the world we share by creating experiences on the water and beyond. Our responsibility to a sustainable future extends far beyond the environments we serve.
Sustainability is core to our way of business, driving our commitment to a healthy and happy work environment, our leading role in the democratization of boating and improvements to our products across
the full life cycle. By making sustainability central to our enduring success, we hold ourselves to a higher standard.
Employee Values
Innovative
We thrive in a culture that transforms a vision into reality.
Driven
At Brunswick, we have passion for our work and a distinct ability to deliver.
Exceptional
Our commitment to integrity, safety, quality and continuous improvement is reflected in everything we do.
Authentic
Our team works together and cares about people at on individual level.
United
We are stronger together as "One Brunswick."
2023 Sustainability Report | 8
About Brunswick
Sustaining Innovation
Environmental Stability
Focusing on People
Supporting Our Communities
Governance
Appendix
Brunswick's Sustainability Framework
We believe that continuous improvement of our products and manufacturing processes as well as investments in our employees and communities will support our efforts for long-term growth and profitability. We are committed to do our part to protect the environment, reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to safe, rewarding and inclusive careers for our employees worldwide. Our framework for sustainability commitments is shared below.
Engaging People
- Maintain an industry-leading safety record.
- Address key employee engagement survey topics.
- Continue focus on attracting and retaining talent while fostering diversity and inclusion.
- Lead the industry in boater inclusivity and accessibility.
Innovating Products
- Leverage life cycle assessment and supplier partnerships to improve product sustainability.
- Continue pursuit of innovations for sustainable boating:
- Further internal combustion and vessel- level efficiency.
- Expand electric marine propulsion.
- Support adoption of sustainable marine fuels.
Operating Sustainably
- 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by year-end 2025 (2022 baseline)1.
- 60% of electricity from renewable sources by year-end 2025.
- Achieve zero waste to landfill2 at 45 facilities by 2030.
- Maintain a strong environmental compliance program.
Conserving Our Waterways
- Prioritize water-based conservation in philanthropic efforts.
- Encourage corporate volunteerism aligned with water protection efforts.
- Includes renewable energy certificates from agreements with Vesper Energy and Alliant Energy for solar arrays expected to be operational during 2024.
- Zero waste to landfill is defined by Brunswick as a 90% landfill diversion rate of solid wastes from operations.
2023 Sustainability Report | 9
About Brunswick
Sustaining Innovation
Environmental Stability
Focusing on People
Supporting Our Communities
Governance
Appendix
Progress Toward Our Commitments
Strategy Pillar
Stakeholder Priority Topic
Specific Objectives
2023 Progress
United Nations SDGs
Engaging
•
Employee safety
•
Maintain an industry-leading safety record.
•
Attained TRIR and LTIR 60% and 68% better than the national average, respectively.
People
and health.
•
Address key employee engagement survey topics.
•
More than 1,110 employee engagement action items adopted by people managers.
•
Talent attraction
•
Continue focus on attracting and retaining talent while
•
Received 28 employer-of-choice-related awards.
and retention.
fostering diversity and inclusion.
•
Increased women in global leadership and ethnic/racial diversity among management.
•
Diversity, equity and
•
Lead the industry in boater inclusivity and accessibility.
•
Supported Chicago's Inaugural Black Boaters Summit and dozens of boater
inclusion.
access experiences.
Innovating
•
Product innovation
•
Leverage life cycle assessment and supplier partnerships
•
Increased recycled aluminum content used in boats and engines.
Products
and quality.
to improve product sustainability.
•
Launched Navan by Quicksilver, featuring a twin-step hull that improves fuel efficiency.
•
Climate mitigation.
•
Further internal combustion and vessel-level efficiency.
•
Launched Mercury Marine's Avator™ 7.5e, 20e and 35e electric outboard motor models.
•
Supply chain sustainability
•
Expand electric marine propulsion.
•
Launched the RELiON RB36V40 marine lithium battery with 20% more energy capacity
and resiliency.
•
Support adoption of sustainable marine fuels.
than its series equivalent.
•
Supported NMMA efforts to create awareness for marine sustainable fuels and ICOMIA's
study on the decarbonization of the recreational marine industry.
Operating
•
Environmental
•
30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by
Sustainably
compliance.
year-end 2025 (2022 baseline).
•
Climate mitigation.
•
60% of electricity from renewable sources by
year-end 2025.
•
Achieve zero waste to landfill from operations
at 45 facilities by 2030.
•
Maintain a strong environmental compliance program.
- Reduced combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 6%.
- Operationalized on-site solar panels at two facilities, for a total of seven facilities.
- Completed energy audits at seven facilities and LED lighting upgrades at 12 facilities.
- Nine additional facilities met Brunswick's zero waste to landfill standard (90% of operational waste diverted) for a total of 22 facilities.
- Completed 17 environmental compliance audits in 2023, resulting in 92% of manufacturing facilities audited since 2021.
Conserving
• Marine and freshwater
• Prioritize water-based conservation in
Our
conservation.
philanthropic efforts.
Waterways
• Encourage corporate volunteerism aligned with
water protection efforts.
- The Brunswick Foundation made grants to eight marine conservation organizations.
- Brunswick employees completed more than 40 conservation-related community service events.
- Brunswick brands sponsored more than 15 conservation-focused organizations or events.
2023 Sustainability Report | 10
