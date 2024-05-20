Over the last decade, all major businesses, including Brunswick, have seen a tremendous increase in the focus on corporate sustainability. Today, comprehensive sustainability disclosures are an expectation among shareholders, and governments around the world are introducing regulations to mandate management and reporting of corporate sustainability. In addition, many Brunswick employees are motivated by, pay attention to and are actively engaged in Company-led efforts and actions to mitigate the negative environmental impacts of our operations and products, and they are enthusiastic about our progress over the last year. Although the entire recreational marine industry represents a very small portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, totaling significantly below half a percent, as a leader in this industry, Brunswick acknowledges the responsibility we hold in continuously enhancing our sustainability programs and caring for our communities and the planet. We believe that leveraging our exceptional culture and relentless focus on innovation will enable Brunswick to uphold our responsibilities while creating value for our customers, employees and investors.

Despite changing economic conditions and softer market demand, our sustainability programs continue to generate both financial and sustainability returns. Our investments in on-site solar energy and energy efficiency efforts have lowered our facility operating costs, especially in key markets experiencing inflationary energy increases. Additionally, our efforts to incorporate recycled content in our products have resulted in lower raw material costs; this includes the use of industrial scrap aluminum and specific resins introduced into Mercury Marine engines during COVID supply chain constraints. We have demonstrated that reducing carbon emissivity can be a means to reduce costs, and this is the benchmark by which we intend to evaluate future operational and supply chain opportunities for our business. We also believe that our focus on sustainability drives innovation and opportunity. During 2023, we launched Mercury Marine's Avator electric outboard platform, which positions us to capture share in the growing electric boating market and gain access to new customers. We also launched our newest boat brand, Navan™ by Quicksilver, which features a patented twin-step hull commonly used in racing boats to reduce drag, making the boats faster and more fuel efficient. Additionally, our portfolio of lithium-ion batteries under Navico's RELiON and Mastervolt brands are