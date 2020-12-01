Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brunswick Corporation    BC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brunswick : Boston Whaler builds on a series' fearless legacy with the bold new 220 and 250 Dauntless

12/01/2020 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Boston Whaler builds on a series' fearless legacy with the bold new 220 and 250 Dauntless
Download as PDFDecember 01, 2020 1:50pm EST

EDGEWATER, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2020) - For decades, the Boston Whaler Dauntless series has led the industry in confident performance and multitasking capabilities. Now, the brand has introduced a bold new definition of 'dauntless' with the debut of two exciting new models: the 220 and 250 Dauntless.

'True to their name and heritage, the Dauntless models empower boaters to approach the water fearlessly, taking on new activities and exploring new territory with confidence,' said President Nick Stickler. 'The 220 and 250 are highly versatile, with the performance and features to unlock everything the water has to offer. We're thrilled to introduce this next evolution of the popular Dauntless series.'

Striking features of the 220 and 250 include their graceful sheer line and 18-degree deadrise. Their precision-engineered hulls deliver predictable handling and a remarkably soft, stable ride, even in choppy conditions. Boaters can safely head offshore as well as inshore, elevating the Dauntless above and beyond a typical bay boat. The intuitive helm station on each boat includes a Mercury® SmartCraft deluxe gauge package and an optional Fusion® stereo with JL Audio® speakers, for easy command and top-quality sound, respectively.

The bow area of the Dauntless line has always been a crowd-pleaser, and the 220 and 250 take its appeal to the next level. Directly in front of the console, a spacious bow lounge includes armrests and cup holders. The seat lifts open to reveal a cavernous storage compartment with space for multiple rods, buckets, PFDs and more.

Active boaters will appreciate options like Whaler's All-Activity Tower®, which has a casting platform, watersports tow point, and ski and wakeboard racks. Cutting-edge Mercury propulsion provides plenty of get-up-and-go for fast-paced laps around the lake, and swimmers can re-board the boat safely thanks to an angled swim ladder and platform. Further contributing to their all-day comfort, each Dauntless features an enclosed compartment in the console with a portable head.

For anglers, the Dauntless models deliver enhanced fishing capability, thanks to their open layout and an array of purposeful amenities and options. In the bow area, you'll find well-placed rod holders and a forward fishbox with overboard drain. Midship, a versatile leaning post is available in several configurations, including a reversible pilot seat with a 32-gallon livewell. Aft, the stern deck is now flush, rather than stepped up, with port and starboard jump seats that offer ergonomic comfort and fold out of the way when not in use.

Additional features of the 220 Dauntless include:

  • Full-beam aft casting platform
  • Optional T-Top or fiberglass hardtop with rod holders and watersports tow point
  • Mercury power options up to a 250-hp XL V8
  • Optional freshwater shower with 12-gallon tank

Additional features of the 250 Dauntless include:

  • Forward bow sun pad with port and starboard folding backrests
  • Optional T-Top or fiberglass hardtop with rod holders and watersports tow point
  • Flush-mounted 35-gallon stern deck livewell
  • Full-beam aft casting platform
  • Mercury power options up to a 400-hp XXL L6 DTS Verado®
  • Optional freshwater shower with 12-gallon tank

'For boaters seeking a higher-quality bay boat experience, the 220 and 250 Dauntless truly raise the bar,' said Stickler. 'At every stage of development, our team sought to refine, enhance and expand what this versatile series can do. The resulting boats empower more activities with zero trade-offs, making them exciting new leaders in the day boat market.'

Released December 1, 2020

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
02:27pBRUNSWICK : Boston Whaler builds on a series' fearless legacy with the bold new ..
PU
06:02aFreedom Boat Club Announces 250th Location Supported by Record Growth in 2020
GL
06:01aBRUNSWICK : Freedom Boat Club Announces 250th Location Supported by Record Growt..
AQ
11/23BRUNSWICK : Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Banner Year of Record Growth during Ann..
AQ
11/23BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/20BRUNSWICK : Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Banner Year of Record Growth During Ann..
AQ
11/20Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Banner Year of Record Growth During Annual Confe..
GL
11/13BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Launches Consumer Advisory Board Dedicated to Shaping th..
AQ
11/12BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Launches Consumer Advisory Board Dedicated to Shaping th..
AQ
11/12Brunswick Corporation Launches Consumer Advisory Board Dedicated to Shaping t..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 234 M - -
Net income 2020 361 M - -
Net Debt 2020 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 5 847 M 5 847 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 828
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,00 $
Last Close Price 74,64 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Adams Chief Information Officer
J. Steven Whisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION27.04%5 847
POLARIS INC.-5.60%5 923
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.81.63%5 501
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.29.91%5 343
BRP INC.25.24%5 043
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.32.63%3 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ