BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
Brunswick : Boston Whaler dealers honored for excellence in retail and customer service

12/14/2020 | 05:25pm EST
Boston Whaler dealers honored for excellence in retail and customer service
Despite a highly unusual and difficult year, Boston Whaler's dealers proved their commitment to delivering outstanding results no matter the obstacle. Whaler dealers earned 14 of the top 100 spots on Boating Industry's 2020 Top 100 Dealers list and achieved high marks in the NMMA's annual Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) surveys. Further, Boston Whaler honored dealers with its 2020 Dealer Awards for excellence in retail sales and CSI scores - accomplishments made more impressive considering the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'In an environment with many more first-time boat owners, as well as a huge increase in boaters' time spent on the water, the consumer experience during and after purchase is key to the success of our brand,' said Reinaldo Maykot, Boston Whaler VP of Sales and Customer Experience. 'Our dealers are instrumental in providing a positive experience; they play a huge role in ensuring boaters enjoy their Boston Whalers to the fullest. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those who went above and beyond this year. Congratulations!'

The Boating Industry Top 100 is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America, making it all the more prestigious an honor. The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more.

'From the thousands of dealers in North America - and hundreds of nominations - these 100 dealers are the best of the best,' said Top 100 Program Director Jonathan Sweet. 'These dealers excel not only at the business of selling boats, but also delivering a great customer experience.'

Meanwhile, CSI scores are based on information collected independently by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). The CSI program was created to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers. Data was collected as part of a survey of more than 150,000 customers who purchased a new boat or engine during the eligible period.

'We're grateful to our dealers for their commitment to serving and supporting the global family of Whaler boaters,' said Boston Whaler President Nick Stickler. 'We thank them for a job well done and look forward to many more years of successful partnership.'

Boston Whaler dealers who earned awards this year are as follows:

BOSTON WHALER 2020 DEALER AWARDS DOMESTIC AWARDS

TOP CSI SCORES: MARINEMAX

MarineMax Island Marine Center
MarineMax Venice
MarineMax Clearwater
MarineMax Sarasota
MarineMax Wrightsville Beach

TOP CSI SCORES: INDEPENDENTS

McCarthy's Marine Sales
Hampton Watercraft
Nauset Marine - Orleans
Bob Clemons Boats, Inc.
Gull Lake Marine
Outboard Motor Shop

OUTSTANDING SALES ACHIEVEMENT: MARINEMAX

MarineMax Clearwater
MarineMax Naples
MarineMax Wrightsville Beach
MarineMax Ft. Myers
MarineMax Sarasota
MarineMax Pompano

OUTSTANDING SALES ACHIEVEMENT: INDEPENDENTS

Chesapeake Whalertowne
Nauset Marine
Hampton Watercraft
Union Marine
Sun Country Marine
Gordon Bay Marine
Fisherman's Boat Group

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

OUTSTANDING SALES ACHIEVEMENT:

Wally Castro Marine - Puerto Rico
Performance Boats - Mexico
S.A.D. - French West Indies
Harbour House - Grand Cayman
Cascos Marinos - Panama

MARKET CONQUEST AWARD:

Corsa Marine - Trinidad & Tobago

MOST IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

Kragstad AS - Norway

BEST NEW DEALER

Sensey Marine - France

TOP LARGE BOATS

Chantier Naval Simons - France

BOSTON WHALER PASSION AWARD

Mas Marine - France

BRAND COMMITMENT AWARDS

Hong Seh Marine - Singapore
Samaco Marine - Saudi Arabia

2020 BOATING INDUSTRY TOP 100

Boston Whaler Dealers in the Top 100 Hall of Fame:

MarineMax

Boston Whaler Dealers in the Top 20:

M&P Mercury Sales Ltd.
Hampton Watercraft & Marine

Boston Whaler Dealers on the Top 100 List (21-100):

Breath's Boats & Motors
Chesapeake Whalertowne
Clemons Boats
Colony Marine
Gage Marine
Gordon Bay Marine Ltd.
Fisherman's Boat Group
Lynnhaven Marine
Taylor Marine Center, Inc.
Town & Country Marine
Watercraft Sales

Released December 14, 2020



Brunswick Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
