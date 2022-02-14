Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brunswick Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brunswick : Brands Receive Seven Neptune Awards Recognizing Marine Marketing Excellence

02/14/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brunswick Corporation Brands Receive Seven Neptune Awards Recognizing Marine Marketing Excellence
Download as PDFFebruary 14, 2022 3:00pm EST

METTAWA, Ill. - February 14, 2022 - The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) today announced the winners of the 2021 Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence, including seven award winners across Brunswick Corporation's (NYSE:BC) brands.

"Brunswick's product and marketing teams have been on the forefront of reaching the next generation of boaters through reinvented brand experiences," said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "Receiving Neptune Awards across a wide variety of categories is a testament to the diversity of our talent and deep expertise of our marketing teams."

Brunswick's award winners included:

  • Mercury Marine - Best Event Marketing: Mercury's V12 OEM Launch Event- the most successful product launch in Mercury Marine's history resulted in 2.8MM social media reach; 1.5MM video plays; 13.3MM digital advertising impressions; and 400K website sessions within the first seven days post-launch. The V12 also won a prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) Innovation Award.

  • Mercury Marine - Best Website (Special Landing Pages): Mercury Marine's, "V12 Scroll to Launch" - A dedicated landing environment for consumers to learn about the revolutionary Mercury V12 600hp Verado outboard through a scroll to learn environment, which features detailed key product attributes and industry leading technology through high-definition renderings and animations. Results included 410K pageviews internationally in 127 countries over a nine-month period.

  • Mercury Marine - Best Mobile App: Mercury Marine's, 1stMate App, which also wona CES 2021 Innovation Award, replaces a traditional lanyard providing a comprehensive marine safety and security system that integrates with a boat's propulsion system through an intelligent hub.

  • Heyday - Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heyday's H22 Launch Campaign - A comprehensive launch across digital, social and in-person event touchpoints. The campaign resulted in the most successful launch in Heyday's history with 90 percent of model year capacity ordered in 30 days; 1.9 M+ launch video impressions; 8.5M+ digital advertising impressions; and 480+ leads over a 30-day period.

  • Lowe Boats - Best Video - Single Short: Lowe's, "A Bold New Era" debuts Lowe Boats' bold new aesthetics of our logo and product design, while infusing lifestyle depicting the fun and excitement boaters look to experience on the water. The video propelled Lowe's branding in the market, demonstrating the brand's commitment to progressing their product.

In addition, both Boston Whaler and Lowe received honorable mentions:

  • Boston Whaler - Online Advertising: Audience-specific digital advertising campaign

As part of the 14thannual awards program, more than 160 entries over 22 categories were submitted from across the marine industry, and more than 70 marketing leaders from throughout the marine industry were involved in the judging process.

The full list of winners and their creative work is available here: https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2021.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.
 


Lee Gordon
Vice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com
Source: Brunswick Corporation

Released February 14, 2022

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 20:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
03:13pBRUNSWICK : Brands Receive Seven Neptune Awards Recognizing Marine Marketing Excellence
PU
01:13pBRUNSWICK : Newly Launched 360 Outrage to Headline Boston Whaler's Display at the 2022 Mia..
PU
06:01aBrunswick Corporation and Boston Whaler intensify sustainability commitment with Arkema..
GL
02/11Brunswick Corporation Named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers List for Secon..
AQ
02/10Citigroup Starts Brunswick at Buy With $118 Price Target
MT
02/10Brunswick Corporation Named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers List for Secon..
GL
02/10Brunswick Corporation Named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers List for Secon..
GL
01/28Raymond James Adjusts Brunswick's Price Target to $121 from $120, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
01/28RBC Raises Price Target on Brunswick to $118 From $115, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/27Brunswick Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 794 M - -
Net income 2021 595 M - -
Net Debt 2021 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 7 363 M 7 363 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 14 382
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 95,50 $
Average target price 120,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael Adams Chief Information Officer
Christopher F. Dekker Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-5.19%7 363
POLARIS INC.9.74%7 319
BRP INC.-9.27%6 500
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-20.99%5 735
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-8.62%5 274
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-10.43%4 161