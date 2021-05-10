Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brunswick Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Investor Day 2021 Unveiling its “Next Wave” Strategic Plans and Initiatives to Accelerate Growth

05/10/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

METTAWA, Ill, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today launched its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Brunswick.com. The event, hosted by Brunswick’s senior leadership team, unveiled the “Next Wave” of the Company’s strategy describing the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences, and enterprise synergies.  Additionally, Brunswick presented more background to its recently increased 2022 EPS guidance of $8.25 to $8.75.

Presenters at the event were: Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes; division presidents, Chris Drees, Brett Dibkey, Aine Denari and Brenna Preisser; and CFO, Ryan Gwillim.

“Brunswick’s Next Wave, which is already in flight, will be defined by distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences accompanying the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle, and the unlocking of new and profound synergies across our enterprise,” said Foulkes.   “Building on our formidable marine platform, with our dynamic young leadership team, and with the tailwinds from very strong global retail and wholesale demand, and new younger, more diverse boaters entering the market, we expect our business to go from strength to strength. The Next Wave outlines our belief that we are uniquely well positioned to extend our unassailable leadership position in the marine industry.”

Some of the key themes for Brunswick’s Next Wave strategy, include:

  • More detail on upcoming products, technologies and experiences arising from the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy
  • New products, digital assets and business-models that will drive Brunswick’s commitment to engaging a new boating demographic, and to democratizing and elevating the boating experience
  • Exciting opportunities in new business segments in the marine industry and beyond
  • Background on the Company’s updated 2022 Strategic Plan targets highlighting the sustainable nature of Brunswick’s growth

To view Brunswick’s 2021 Investor Day presentation and transcripts, visit https://www.brunswick.com/investors.  

Investors and analysts will also be able to listen to and have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with the above speakers from Noon-1pm CDT on May 17, 2021.  Those participants who would like to ask a question can dial 877-900-9524 (toll-free) or 412-902-0029 (toll). No password needed.  A transcript of the Q&A session will be made available on Brunswick.com by May 20, 2021.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available until August 15, 2021 by calling 877-660-6853, Access ID: 13719350.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 


Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
09:15aBrunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Investor Day 2021 Unveiling its &ldquo..
GL
05/03BRUNSWICK  : New Study Shows Mercury Marine has more than a $5 billion annual im..
PU
05/03Brunswick Corporation Announces Date of Virtual Investor Day Event
GL
04/30BRUNSWICK  : Truist Securities Adjusts Brunswick's Price Target to $125 From $11..
MT
04/30BRUNSWICK  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Brunswick to $122 From $109, ..
MT
04/30BRUNSWICK  : Baird Adjusts Brunswick's Price Target to $115 From $100, Keeps Out..
MT
04/30BRUNSWICK  : B. Riley Raises Brunswick's PT to $135 from $122 After Q1 Results B..
MT
04/30BRUNSWICK  : BMO Capital Adjusts Brunswick's Price Target to $105 From $95, Main..
MT
04/30BRUNSWICK  : KeyBanc Adjusts Brunswick's Price Target to $115 From $99, Keeps Ov..
MT
04/29BRUNSWICK  : Earnings Presentation with Script PDF
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 589 M - -
Net income 2021 600 M - -
Net Debt 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 9 038 M 9 038 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 382
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 119,57 $
Last Close Price 115,91 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael Adams Chief Information Officer
Christopher F. Dekker Secretary, Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION52.03%9 038
POLARIS INC.51.68%8 851
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.56.90%8 078
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.31.12%7 832
BRP INC.34.28%7 802
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.19.27%4 424