METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, today announced the Company has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Brunswick was listed in the Machines & Industrial Equipment category and the recognition reflects the Company’s commitment to integrity, safety, and quality, and to transforming experiences on the water and beyond.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as a trusted business, employer, and partner to our many stakeholders,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “This award underscores our commitment to living the values at the core of our business and is a testament to the efforts of our global workforce of more than 18,000 employees who are committed to conducting business responsibly and with integrity.”

To compile the list, which launched this year, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to conduct an extensive survey across more than 70,000 participants evaluating different elements related to customer, investor, and employee trust. A total of 269,000 evaluations were submitted and the top 1,000 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were chosen based on the combined assessment.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Click here to learn more about Brunswick’s culture, and to view Newsweek’s entire 2023 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2023 .

About Brunswick