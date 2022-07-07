Log in
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
67.74 USD   -1.38%
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call July 28

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
METTAWA, Ill., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday July 28, 2022, before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.brunswick.com.  The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT/ 11 a.m. EDT, Thursday, July 28, 2022, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neha J. Clark, senior vice president of enterprise finance and investor relations.  A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed).  Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected.  These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.  

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software. 

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1 p.m. CDT Thursday August 4, 2022, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13730966).  The replay also will be available at  www.brunswick.com/investors.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com.


Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
