    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-27 pm EDT
78.12 USD   +1.31%
07:40aBrunswick Corporation brands close out successful 2023 West Palm Beach International Boat Show
GL
03/27Two Brunswick Corporation Emerging Leaders Named to Boating Industry's 40 Under 40 List
AQ
03/17Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Brunswick to $94 From $105, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Brunswick Corporation brands close out successful 2023 West Palm Beach International Boat Show

03/28/2023 | 07:40am EDT
METTAWA, Ill., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its industry-leading brands finished off another strong Palm Beach International Boat show with record outboard market share and increased boat sales at one of the premier saltwater boat shows in the U.S.

For the second consecutive year, Mercury Marine had more than 60% outboard share at the show – this year posting a two-point increase vs. 2022, and for the second straight year, Mercury demonstrated outsized gains in the share of outboards 200hp and above.  Consistent with Mercury’s performance over the past five years at both the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale Boat Shows, more boat builders and consumers are adopting Mercury’s industry-leading lineup of outboard propulsion.

Sea Ray also had a strong show in Palm Beach with a more than 35 percent increase in units vs. 2022, and an increase of close to 80 percent in revenue, signaling strong consumer demand for its premium models. Boston Whaler also had a very solid show with increased sales and revenue compared with the 2022 show. All Boston Whaler and Sea Ray boats featured Mercury Marine engines and those sold with electronics also featured Navico Group’s Simrad display, radar and sonar products, highlighting the ever-increasing synergies across Brunswick’s brands and divisions.

“We continue to see strong consumer interest in our products and the presence of qualified and engaged buyers at early season boat shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The desire to go boating remains strong despite economic headwinds and we continue to see a very positive response to our new boats, engines and advanced technology offerings around the world.”

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond.  Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications.  Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 981 M - -
Net income 2023 719 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 5 568 M 5 568 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 68,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,12 $
Average target price 104,77 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Managers and Directors
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael D. Adams Chief Information Officer
Alexandra Cattelan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION6.98%5 568
POLARIS INC.6.58%6 144
BRP INC.0.45%5 973
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.1.43%4 098
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-6.51%3 346
TRIGANO-12.93%2 287
