Brunswick Corporation's Lauren Beckstedt Named to Boating Industry's 40 Under 40

METTAWA, Ill., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boating Industry Magazine today announced that Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Boat Group, Business Acceleration and Enterprise Marketing Services, has been selected as one of its 40 Under 40 award winners for 2021.

“Boating is such an exhilarating industry for any professional to build a career in and I’m honored to be recognized for my contributions, especially now, as marine moves further into the spotlight with the momentum of new boaters entering the category and with them, an incredible new diversity profile,” said Beckstedt.

“Young professionals like those honored in the 40 Under 40 are setting the stage for the next generation of leadership in the recreational boating industry. These leaders are poised to bring the industry into the future and onto further success. We at Boating Industry are so excited to celebrate them, their accomplishments and the promise they bring to the next generation of the industry,” said Adam Quandt, Managing Editor, Boating Industry.

Beckstedt has led brand marketing, digital customer experience transformation and consumer insights across a portfolio of the marine industry's most-recognized brands for the past three years as Chief Marketing Officer and has been with the Brunswick organization for more than 15 years. In her role, which includes responsibilities for Brunswick’s Corporate brand and its Business Acceleration divisions, she has transformed Brunswick’s digital capabilities and has built high performance teams to launch some of the industry’s most cutting-edge products. Most recently, she established Ripl , a community for all boaters to access exclusive perks, meet fellow boaters and share ideas to help shape the future of recreational boating.

“Lauren is an emerging leader in our industry and has brought tremendous capabilities, insight and value across our portfolio of industry-leading boat brands, service and shared-access businesses and our corporate brand,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “She is continuously innovating to deliver world-class marketing campaigns and build brand affinity among our global consumers, and on behalf of everyone at Brunswick, we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

Each year, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 features young leaders in the boating industry who stand out among hundreds of peer nominations for their multitude of accomplishments and promise to push the boating industry forward. The award and feature can be seen in this month’s edition of Boating Industry Magazine .

