Brunswick Corporation July 27, 2023

turning positive and Brunswick outperforming the industry both in June and year-to-date," said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes.

"On June 13, the Company announced it was impacted by an IT security incident, which ultimately resulted in financial results that were lower than initial expectations. The disruption associated with the IT security incident was most significant in our propulsion and engine parts and accessories segments and, because of the proximity to the end of the quarter, there was limited opportunity to recover within the period. Within nine days, the Company announced that all primary global manufacturing and distribution facilities were fully operational, and there are no significant residual impacts. The speed at which the Company recovered is a testament to the strength and resilience of our team.

Despite the disruption and continued market challenges, we are relentlessly executing our strategic priorities, including advancing our ACES initiatives, and maintaining a tight focus on generating strong free cash flow, which year-to-date is $144 million greater than in the first half of 2022.

Our propulsion business results were below initial expectations solely due to the lost production days, particularly on high-horsepower outboard engines, resulting from the IT security incident. Prior to the disruption, our high-horsepower outboard engine production ramp up was progressing and has since resumed, allowing us to increase shipments to repower customers and OEM partners. Mercury Marine continues to expand outboard propulsion retail market share around the globe, gaining 460 basis points of U.S. retail market share in the second quarter, and a total of 140 basis points year-to-date, once again demonstrating the strength of our comprehensive product portfolio.

Our engine parts and accessories businesses performed as expected, excluding the impact of the IT security incident, reflecting anticipated sales and earnings declines versus a record second quarter of 2022, although sales were up twelve percent versus second quarter of 2019. Second quarter sales in the U.S. Products portion of the business remained resilient, and would have been essentially flat to 2022 absent the impact of the IT security incident. We continue to progress the transition to the new Brownsburg, Indiana distribution center, however, sales were down versus 2022 as dealers and retailers continued to hold lower levels of inventory, although turns have improved into the season.