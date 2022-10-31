Advanced search
Brunswick : Jason Oakes Named General Manager of Crestliner Boats

10/31/2022
Jason Oakes Named General Manager of Crestliner Boats
Download as PDFOctober 31, 2022 2:40pm EDT

New York Mills, Minn. - October 20, 2022 - Crestliner Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has named Jason Oakes General Manager of Crestliner Boats. In his role, Oakes will be responsible for leading and expanding the Crestliner brand.

A 12-year marine industry veteran, Oakes has an established tenure with Brunswick and previously served as Director of Marketing for Lund Boats, where his responsibilities included developing and executing the marketing strategies for one of the most recognized boat brands across the industry. Under his leadership, Lund grew its presence to be one of the most sought-after brands among anglers - from weekend warriors to tournament pros.

"Jason is an established leader with a proven track record of success within the aluminum boat category," said Dirk Hyde, President, Aluminum Boat Group, Brunswick Corporation. "The experience Jason brings aligns well with our vision of expanding the Crestliner legacy and delivering exceptional on-water experiences for our consumers."

Oakes holds a bachelor's degrees in Economics from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Prior to joining the Brunswick organization, Oakes served in a marketing leadership role at Andersen Corporation.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Crestliner, and this is an exciting opportunity to lead the brand as we seek to attract future generations of anglers and boaters," said Oakes. "The Crestliner brand has a strong dealer network and reputation for strength and durability. I look forward to continuing to deliver the same high-level experiences our loyal consumers have come to know and expect."

To learn more about Crestliner Boats and its lineup, visit: crestliner.com.

About Crestliner

Located in Otsego, Minn., Crestliner boats and pontoons are crafted with an uncompromising mix of functional design, all-welded aluminum construction and a relentless commitment to excellence. Since 1946 Crestliner has been making boats forged with strength and defined by durability. As a world-wide leader, Crestliner continues to redefine the industry with boats built to last. Learn more about Crestliner and its line of boats by visiting crestliner.com. Crestliner is a division of Brunswick Corporation, a leader in the recreational marine industry, brunswick.com

Released October 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
