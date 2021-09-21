Brunswick : Kellogg Marine warehouse and distribution operation earns zero-waste-to-landfill designation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Sept. 21, 2021) - Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced that its Land 'N' Sea/Kellogg Marine warehouse, shipping and receiving operation in Old Lyme, Connecticut, has achieved a zero- waste- to- landfill designation. The facility, which is part of the company's nationwide Land 'N' Sea (LNS) subsidiary, performs an essential role within a vast distribution network for parts, accessories and manufacturing materials.

This is the second facility that Mercury has identified as a zero-waste-to-landfill operation. In 2019, Mercury announced that its Plant 3 warehouse and distribution operation at the company's Fond du Lac world headquarters had earned the distinction. Work at both facilities involves extensive use of packing materials and containers that - without focused efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle - could generate considerable landfill waste.

"The accomplishment represents a significant stride in Mercury's ongoing campaign to advance our sustainability mission, which includes a focus on protecting the environment," said Scott Louks, Mercury sustainability manager. "We applied the standards set by the world's leading zero-waste organizations in determining the requirements of a zero- waste- to- landfill designation."

According to Louks, even though the LNS team was able to draw inspiration and some lessons from the previous Plant 3 effort, differences between the two operations required a new set of solutions at the Old Lyme facility. "This accomplishment required a lot of hard work, and the team is to be commended," he said.

"For the past several months, the LNS team has been pursuing this designation, working on defining standards, identifying measurements of waste output and enhancing initiatives that focus on reducing, reusing and recycling materials," said Mike Conners, Land 'N' Sea president. "Our team continues to work around the clock to meet the needs of our channel partners while implementing solutions that allow us to take even better care of the planet."

Waste streams addressed in the initiative include cardboard, paper, plastic, metal, wood and other materials. The team developed procedures for ongoing monitoring and measuring of these waste- stream materials generated as a result of the plant's operations. To ensure continued compliance with zero-waste-to-landfill standards, they will take regular measurements of the amount of these materials moved into the proper processes of reuse and recycling.

Released September 21, 2021