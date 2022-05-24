Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brunswick Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
05/23 04:00:01 pm EDT
70.33 USD   -1.15%
BRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine names Perissa Millender Bailey Vice President and General Manger, eSolutions
PU
05/17BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Brunswick - Freedom Boat Club Acquires Tampa Bay Franchise Operation, the Largest Territory in the Freedom Network
AQ
Brunswick : Mercury Marine names Perissa Millender Bailey Vice President and General Manger, eSolutions

05/24/2022 | 07:09am EDT
Mercury Marine names Perissa Millender Bailey Vice President and General Manger, eSolutions
Download as PDFMay 24, 2022 7:00am EDT

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (May 24, 2022) - Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has named Perissa Millender Bailey Vice President and General Manager, eSolutions. This new position on Mercury's leadership team will be responsible for leading the company's electrification business and product development strategy.

Millender Bailey joins Mercury following an 18-year career with Ford Motor Company, most recently serving as the company's global technology strategy and planning director. At Ford, she spearheaded electric vehicle user experience, charging strategy, driving the business plan for electric vehicle technology, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Ford's connected vehicle strategy. Additionally, Millender Bailey has led the global electrification strategy for the Lincoln and Ford brands, in addition to holding various roles of increasing importance in technical program management, plant vehicle team supervision, and led a range of new business model initiatives, in electrification, autonomy and mobility solutions.

"Perissa is a visionary leader with a proven track record of success in electrification," said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. "We will continue to invest in electrification and have found the right leader to execute on our vision to be the market leader in both conventional and electric marine propulsion."

Millender-Bailey holds a master's degree in computer science from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan, as well as a bachelor's degree in computer science and computer engineering from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Mercury Marine and be part of shaping the future of electrification in marine propulsion," said Millender Bailey. "Mercury is a leading brand in the marine industry with a rich history of innovation, and I look forward to leading the development of products that will revolutionize the consumer experience and inspire boaters around the world."

Millender-Bailey will also help advance Mercury's Avator™ electric outboard strategy. Avator, Mercury's electric outboard concept, represents Mercury's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. The electric outboard concept was on display for the first time during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show and is progressing the company toward the formal release of electric outboard products later in 2022 and 2023.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world's leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company's industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.

Released May 24, 2022

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
