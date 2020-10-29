Log in
Brunswick : Releases Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

10/29/2020
Brunswick Releases Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
October 29, 2020

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its third quarter 2020 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company's website at www.brunswick.com/investors. The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. CDT hosted by David M. Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Gwillim - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brent G. Dahl - Vice President of Investor Relations.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.brunswick.com/investors. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software. See Brunswick's website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks atwww.brunswick.com/investors.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q3). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q3) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm EDT Wednesday November 4, 2020, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 8063309). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com. 


Lee Gordon
Vice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com
Source: Brunswick Corporation

Released October 29, 2020

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 047 M - -
Net income 2020 321 M - -
Net Debt 2020 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 5 100 M 5 100 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 828
Free-Float 76,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 78,93 $
Last Close Price 64,43 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,65%
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel A. Fernandez NonExecutive Chairman
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Adams Chief Information Officer
J. Steven Whisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION5.40%5 100
POLARIS INC.-9.16%5 700
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.18.44%4 857
BRP INC.23.17%4 812
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.50.29%4 548
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.26.53%3 536
