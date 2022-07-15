Brunswick : Wins dotCOMM Award For Outstanding Interactive Brand Experience, Highlighting Focus on Expanding Access to New Generation of Boaters

METTAWA, Ill. - July 15, 2022 - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's largest recreational marine manufacturer, has been recognized with a gold award by dotCOMM Awards, an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

The 2022 dotCOMM award honored Brunswick's collective digital teams for their outstanding design of interactive consumer brand experiences that captured the attention of the next generation of boaters. As a result of the organization's reimagined interactive brand experiences, including new consumer brand websites, online consumer marketplaces, and innovative boat show experiences, among others, Brunswick in 2020 and 2021 outperformed industry peers in attracting first-time boat buyers, including:

30% new participation;

A younger demographic (Brunswick buyers are 2.5 years younger than industry peers);

35% of Freedom Boat Club members are women;

24% of first-time boat buyers are women (versus industry average of 17%);

Brunswick's new brand websites saw nearly a 100% increase in female visitors.

"This recognition celebrates the powerful nature of thoughtful digital experiences and the role digital can play in connecting with new audiences and the next generation," said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Chief Marketing Officer. "Our digital marketing, product and IT teams have made incredible progress towards advancing our commitment to enhancing the accessibility of boating."

Brunswick Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mike Adams applauded the teams for their ongoing enhancement of the company's customer-focused digital culture.

"Brunswick continues to develop foundational capabilities instrumental to the maturity and scale of our digital customer experiences across our marine portfolio," he said.

The dotCOMM Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a leading evaluator of creative work in the ever-evolving marketing and communication industry. For more information about the 2022 dotcom Awards and winners, visit www.dotcommawards.com.

