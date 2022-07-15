Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brunswick Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-07-15 am EDT
71.24 USD   +2.26%
11:14aBRUNSWICK : Wins dotCOMM Award For Outstanding Interactive Brand Experience, Highlighting Focus on Expanding Access to New Generation of Boaters
PU
07/13Mercury Marine introduces new 25 and 30hp FourStroke outboard platform - the lightest and fastest three-cylinder engines in class
AQ
07/13MKM Partners Starts Brunswick at Buy With $96 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brunswick : Wins dotCOMM Award For Outstanding Interactive Brand Experience, Highlighting Focus on Expanding Access to New Generation of Boaters

07/15/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Brunswick Wins dotCOMM Award For Outstanding Interactive Brand Experience, Highlighting Focus on Expanding Access to New Generation of Boaters
Download as PDFJuly 15, 2022 10:00am EDT

METTAWA, Ill. - July 15, 2022 - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's largest recreational marine manufacturer, has been recognized with a gold award by dotCOMM Awards, an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

The 2022 dotCOMM award honored Brunswick's collective digital teams for their outstanding design of interactive consumer brand experiences that captured the attention of the next generation of boaters. As a result of the organization's reimagined interactive brand experiences, including new consumer brand websites, online consumer marketplaces, and innovative boat show experiences, among others, Brunswick in 2020 and 2021 outperformed industry peers in attracting first-time boat buyers, including:

  • 30% new participation;
  • A younger demographic (Brunswick buyers are 2.5 years younger than industry peers);
  • 35% of Freedom Boat Club members are women;
  • 24% of first-time boat buyers are women (versus industry average of 17%);
  • Brunswick's new brand websites saw nearly a 100% increase in female visitors.

"This recognition celebrates the powerful nature of thoughtful digital experiences and the role digital can play in connecting with new audiences and the next generation," said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Chief Marketing Officer. "Our digital marketing, product and IT teams have made incredible progress towards advancing our commitment to enhancing the accessibility of boating."

Brunswick Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mike Adams applauded the teams for their ongoing enhancement of the company's customer-focused digital culture.

"Brunswick continues to develop foundational capabilities instrumental to the maturity and scale of our digital customer experiences across our marine portfolio," he said.

The dotCOMM Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a leading evaluator of creative work in the ever-evolving marketing and communication industry. For more information about the 2022 dotcom Awards and winners, visit www.dotcommawards.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Released July 15, 2022

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 957 M - -
Net income 2022 748 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 5 275 M 5 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 18 582
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 69,66 $
Average target price 105,20 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael D. Adams Chief Information Officer
Alexandra Cattelan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-29.06%5 275
POLARIS INC.-2.21%6 395
BRP INC.-24.28%5 024
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.01%4 356
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-45.30%3 904
LCI INDUSTRIES-23.35%3 032