  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brunswick Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-03 pm EDT
82.14 USD   +0.17%
06:01aNew Study Shows Mercury Marine has $5.4 Billion Annual Economic Impact on Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Community
GL
03/3112 Brunswick zero-waste facilities diverted 9 million pounds of waste in 2022 additional facilities will reach zero-waste status in 2023
AQ
03/30Brunswick : 12 Brunswick zero-waste facilities diverted 9 million pounds of waste in 2022; additional facilities will reach zero-waste status in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Study Shows Mercury Marine has $5.4 Billion Annual Economic Impact on Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Community

04/04/2023 | 06:01am EDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study conducted by Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Mercury Marine (a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), headquartered in Fond du Lac, has a $5.4 billion annual economic impact on the local Fond du Lac community – an increase of almost 10% from just three years ago.

The study shows that Mercury continues to be one of the top employers in the state of Wisconsin, now employing more than 4,200 people at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac, an increase of nearly 15% vs. 2020. Additionally, Mercury has a total job impact of more than 10,500 jobs in the Fond du Lac community, meaning that each job at Mercury Marine supports an additional two and a half full-time positions in Fond du Lac County.

“Mercury Marine’s impact goes well beyond the impressive 4,200 employees, as the impact study shows,” said Sadie Vander Velde, president and CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac. “Mercury Marine supports a number of indirect jobs, for example in grocery stores, health care, entertainment and retail. As Mercury continues to grow, it continues to positively impact our economy and improve our quality of life in Fond du Lac.”

The new study also shows that Mercury's impact on retail activity in the region remains strong, accounting for more than $333 million in community retail sales, a nearly 80% increase since a 2016 economic impact study.

“We are proud to call Fond du Lac our home and be a part of the fabric of Wisconsin business for more than 80 years,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “We are committed to remaining a catalyst for economic growth and will continue to elevate the impact we have on our community for years to come.”

Last year, Mercury introduced the industry’s first ever V10 Verado outboard engine, which has already attracted new business, further supporting product and technology investment. Since 2008, Mercury has invested more than $2 billion in research and development, and expansion of its Fond du Lac campus, which includes engineering and manufacturing facilities, and now encompasses more than three million square feet. The latest, recently completed manufacturing expansion, will allow the company to further increase production to support increasing demand for its award-winning propulsion systems. As part of its continued commitment to the community, more than 80 percent of the work on the expansion was sourced to Wisconsin-based companies.

You can read more about the study here: https://www.mercurymarine.com/en/us/news/new-study-shows-mercury-marine-has-s54-billion-annual-economic-impact-on-fond-du-lac-wi-community/

Impact DataSource prepared the above estimates based on information about Mercury Marine to provide an illustration of economic and fiscal impacts resulting from the manufacturer. Impact DataSource prepared this summary using various assumptions and the following sources:

(1) U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Regional Input-Output Modeling System (RIMS II)

(2) U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019, 2021

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 982 M - -
Net income 2023 719 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,21x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 5 854 M 5 854 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 82,14 $
Average target price 104,77 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael D. Adams Chief Information Officer
Alexandra Cattelan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION13.76%5 854
POLARIS INC.10.10%6 347
BRP INC.-0.16%6 046
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.3.95%4 200
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-2.98%3 472
TRIGANO-4.78%2 525
