    BRSH   CA11750K2039

BRUUSH ORAL CARE INC.

(BRSH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:32 2022-09-01 am EDT
1.609 USD   -1.26%
Is Growing Awareness Of Good Oral Hygiene Driving Growth Of Electric Toothbrush Market?

09/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
DGAP-News: Bruush Oral Care Inc.
Is Growing Awareness Of Good Oral Hygiene Driving Growth Of Electric Toothbrush Market?

01.09.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn More about Bruush Oral Care Inc., by gaining access to the latest research report.

The debate over whether electric or manual toothbrushes do a better job of cleaning your teeth has raged for decades.

While both manual and electric toothbrushes are effective at removing plaque, powered toothbrushes often are easier for people who have dexterity issues, such as the elderly, people with disabilities or children, according to the American Dental Association (ADA).

The Journal of the American Dental Association published a survey that found that 13,000 out of 16,000 patients who used an electric toothbrush reported better oral health. Still, only 36% of adults say they use an electric toothbrush, according to a report by consumer marketing analysis firm Mintel.

The global electric toothbrush market size was estimated to be worth $4.3 billion in 2022 and projected to increase to just over $6 billion by 2027, according to Statista. The market is being driven by the prevalence of periodontal diseases and heightened awareness of the advantages of electric toothbrushes.

Electric toothbrush bristles vibrate or rotate to remove plaque buildup from teeth and gums.

There are pros and cons to an electric toothbrush. On the plus side, they’re easy to use; most have timers so users can tell whether they’ve brushed their teeth for the full two minutes dentists recommend, and some people feel that their teeth are cleaner.

“If you choose an electric toothbrush, make sure the toothbrush is comfortable to hold and easy to use,” said Thomas Salinas, a prosthodontist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Whether you choose an electric toothbrush or a manual toothbrush, remember that what’s most important is daily brushing and flossing.”

Electric toothbrushes also may generate less waste. The ADA recommends replacing your toothbrush every three months, and with an electric toothbrush, you’re just replacing the brush head — not the entire device as you would with the manual version.

What Are The Drawbacks?

However, electric toothbrushes are more expensive than their manual counterparts; they require charging, and they’re difficult to travel with.

And replacing brush heads can be expensive. Replacement brush heads for Sonicare can cost as much as $43 for a three-pack, and the price of Oral-B line of brush heads reaches as high as $40 for a three-pack, depending on the model.

What Is A Solution?

An example of a more affordable alternative is the Brüush (NASDAQ: BRSH) electric toothbrush, which comes in five colors.

Like Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), which send their food and clothing products to customers who sign up, Brüush’s subscription model makes it easy for consumers to stay on top of replacing their brush heads every three months as dentists recommend.

If you sign up for a subscription, Brüush will send you three new brush heads every six months for $18 — just $6 per brush head.

The Brüush toothbrush has six cleaning modes for every type of brusher — daily, white, gentle, gum, max, and tongue.

Brüush’s electric toothbrush kit sells for $79 and includes the electric toothbrush, three brush heads, and a USB power adapter and charger. The Brüush lithium-ion battery lasts for four weeks on a single charge, and the compact magnetic case makes traveling with the device convenient.

Visit Brüush’s website to learn more about the company and its products.

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

TraDigital IR - Colette Eymontt

colette@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

http://www.tradigitalir.com


News Source: News Direct

01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bruush Oral Care Inc.
United States
ISIN: CA11750K2039
EQS News ID: 1433649

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1433649  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
