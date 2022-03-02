Bryah Resources : Maiden Bryah Basin Manganese Mineral Resource
03/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
For personal use only
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
3RD MARCH 2022
Maiden Bryah Basin Manganese Mineral Resource
HIGHLIGHTS
Total Inferred and Indicated JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource 1.84 Million tonnes (MT) at 21% Mn
Mineral Resource includes 0.65 MT at 20% Mn on a granted Mining Lease M52/806
Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.08 MT at 22% Mn and Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.75MT at 20% Mn
Maiden Mineral Resources estimated over Area 74, Brumby Creek, Black Hill and Horseshoe areas, over 6 prospects in total
Manganese defined as a critical mineral by many countries, including the United States for its use in steelmaking and batteries1
MANGANESE EXPLORATION - WHAT'S COMING UP?
Mining Licence applications to be lodged to support future feedstocks for mining project based on granted mining lease at Horseshoe Manganese M52/806
Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) surveys covering prospective areas
Drilling in March to follow-up Brumby West deposit extension and further 2021 GAIP targets
Ore sorting of bulk samples by Steinert
Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, "Bryah" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its maiden Manganese JORC Resource. Bryah owns 49% of the manganese rights in a Joint Venture with OM (Manganese) Ltd, ("OMM") a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH).
Commenting on the maiden JORC Resource, Bryah CEO Ashley Jones said:
"We are very pleased to announce the Maiden Mineral Resource for the Bryah Basin JV Project with OM Manganese. The JV with OMM has allowed us to drill these targets out and convert them to Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. These Mineral Resources will now underpin mining licence applications in the Brumby Creek and Black Hill locations. The Horseshoe South area Mineral Resources are already located on a granted mining lease and this will take us one step closer to where we want to be - producing manganese.
The manganese cut off parameters at 15% are high relative to many of our peers, which we anticipate will result in potentially higher yields to make a saleable manganese product. Having historical production from the area gives us confidence in progressing towards a production outcome.
The success of the GAIP geophysics in the last year and the planned new GAIP surveys will allow us to rapidly test the potential for further targets along the prospective Horseshoe Formation. The surveys will be followed up with RC drilling later this year."
Table 1 2012 JORC Manganese Mineral Resources at 15% Mn Cut-off
Prospect
Category
Kt*
Mn %
Fe %
Area 74
239
23.6
21.4
Brumby Creek East and
525
21.2
19.1
Brumby Creek West
Horseshoe South and
Indicated
Horseshoe South
295
20.5
23.6
Extended
Black Hill
24
29.7
20.2
Total Indicated
1,083
21.7
20.9
Brumby Creek East and
403
20.3
21.8
Brumby Creek West
Horseshoe South and
Inferred
Horseshoe South
351
19.5
29.9
Extended
Total Inferred
753
19.9
25.6
Total Mineral Resource
1,836
21.0
22.8
* Totals may not add up due to rounding. kT = 1,000 Tonnes
Manganese Mineralisation Style
The mode of mineralisation for manganese in the Horseshoe Ranges is in-situ and detrital manganese formation within shale and siltstone, with rare thin Banded Iron Formation bands. The mineralisation is present on the flanks of iron stone ridges, typically at the change of slope zone between the ridges and the plains to the south and west of the folded Horseshoe Range. This change of slope is the zone of transition to softer, less resistant (to weathering) shale units as opposed to iron siltstones higher on the ridge.
Supergene regolith processes are the likely formation mechanism for all manganese mineralisation in this area. Elemental segregation within the weathering profile has resulted in manganese oxide forming within the saprolite profile of the shales and siltstones of the Horseshoe Formation as sub-horizontal to gently dipping lenticular bodies. This style of mineralisation is preserved at:
The manganese mineralisation forms conductive bodies, and as such geophysical GAIP surveys are being applied to generate targets for drill testing for buried manganese lenses. Ongoing exploration using geophysics and drilling is expected to find additional manganese deposits, with an aggressive exploration program planned for 2022.
Manganese Models
The manganese mineralisation has been geologically modelled using Leapfrog Geo™ software. Figures 2 to 4 below show the geological models, with topography coloured by elevation and drilling data used for the Mineral Resource estimates. Geological models have been created with other input data such as geological mapping and geochemical discrimination of lithological domains.
Figure 2 Brumby Creek and Area 74 Geology Models with terrain coloured by elevation, looking northeast
Figure 3 Black Hill Geology Model with terrain coloured by elevation, looking west
Figure 4 Horseshoe Area Geology Model with terrain coloured by elevation, looking east
Drill results received in early 2022 were included in the Mineral Resource Estimate for Brumby Creek. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling in September 2021 identified an extension of the manganese mineralisation at the
Bryah Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:15 UTC.