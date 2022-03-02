Bryah Resources : Maiden Bryah Basin Manganese Mineral Resource

The manganese cut off parameters at 15% are high relative to many of our peers, which we anticipate will result in potentially higher yields to make a saleable manganese product. Having historical production from the area gives us confidence in progressing towards a production outcome.

The success of the GAIP geophysics in the last year and the planned new GAIP surveys will allow us to rapidly test the potential for further targets along the prospective Horseshoe Formation. The surveys will be followed up with RC drilling later this year."

Table 1 2012 JORC Manganese Mineral Resources at 15% Mn Cut-off

Prospect Category Kt* Mn % Fe % Area 74 239 23.6 21.4 Brumby Creek East and 525 21.2 19.1 Brumby Creek West Horseshoe South and Indicated Horseshoe South 295 20.5 23.6 Extended Black Hill 24 29.7 20.2 Total Indicated 1,083 21.7 20.9 Brumby Creek East and 403 20.3 21.8 Brumby Creek West Horseshoe South and Inferred Horseshoe South 351 19.5 29.9 Extended Total Inferred 753 19.9 25.6 Total Mineral Resource 1,836 21.0 22.8

* Totals may not add up due to rounding. kT = 1,000 Tonnes

Manganese Mineralisation Style

The mode of mineralisation for manganese in the Horseshoe Ranges is in-situ and detrital manganese formation within shale and siltstone, with rare thin Banded Iron Formation bands. The mineralisation is present on the flanks of iron stone ridges, typically at the change of slope zone between the ridges and the plains to the south and west of the folded Horseshoe Range. This change of slope is the zone of transition to softer, less resistant (to weathering) shale units as opposed to iron siltstones higher on the ridge.

Supergene regolith processes are the likely formation mechanism for all manganese mineralisation in this area. Elemental segregation within the weathering profile has resulted in manganese oxide forming within the saprolite profile of the shales and siltstones of the Horseshoe Formation as sub-horizontal to gently dipping lenticular bodies. This style of mineralisation is preserved at: