Bryah Resources : Manganese Drilling Confirms New Mineralised Areas

MANGANESE - WHAT'S COMING UP?

First manganese mineral resource estimates over Horseshoe region prospects

Plan further GAIP surveys

Drilling planning - follow-up Brumby West and Redrum intersects

follow-up Brumby West and Redrum intersects Ore sorting of bulk samples by Steinert awaiting assays

Mining Licence applications to support future feedstocks for mining project based on granted mining lease at Horseshoe Manganese M52/806

Manganese Drilling Results

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH) ("Bryah", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of drilling completed on the Brumby Creek area of the Horseshoe Manganese Project. The Project contains extensive outcroppings of manganese and is the subject of a substantial $7M joint venture with ASX listed OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH). OMH is a vertically integrated manganese producer and are currently earning-in to a 51% stake in the Joint Venture (JV).

Following a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) geophysical survey, drilling was completed in late September 2021, with results now received. High-grade intersections have extended the Brumby West prospect and new prospects at Redrum have been discovered. The project now consists of multiple discoveries and resource targets at Brumby West, Brumby East, Area 74 and Black Hill which are additional to Horseshoe South and Horseshoe South on the granted Mining Lease (M52/806).

CEO Ashley Jones commented, "These excellent results will strengthen the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project currently underway. As our JV partners OMH progress toward completing their 51% earn-in, we look forward to working with them to bring this historically important region back into manganese production as it was in 2011".

The GAIP identified multiple chargeable responses were tested for Mn mineralisation. The GAIP technique has demonstrated the potential for finding further Mn channel systems in the region. The method was successful, delineating untested areas of Mn mineralisation. The identification of a chargeable response south of the drilled Brumby West prospect was confirmed with a step out hole 80m south in holes BBRC178, BBRC0170 and BBRC0167. The excellent results open the prospect to the south and east and to further increase deposit size potential.

Testwork has been progressing, with bulk ore sorter testwork started at Steinert after initial sighter testwork on small individual samples which showed that separation and beneficiation is possible.