Notice No. 20220916-10 Notice Date 16 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment SME Subject : Listing of Equity Shares of Shantidoot Infra Services Limited Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, September 19, 2022, the Equity Shares of Shantidoot Infra Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'MT' Groupof Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Shantidoot Infra Services Limited<_o3a_p> Registered Office: <_o3a_p> House No. 221, 2nd floor, Patliputra Colony, Patna- 800013, Bihar, India<_o3a_p> Tel: 0612-2271960<_o3a_p> Email: info@shantidootinfra.com <_o3a_p> Website: www.shantidootinfra.com <_o3a_p> No. of Securities<_o3a_p> 17,98,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up<_o3a_p> Distinctive Number range<_o3a_p> 1 To 1798000<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SISL<_o3a_p> Abbreviated Name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> SISL<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543598<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE0LU301014<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1600<_o3a_p> Issue Price for the current Public issue <_o3a_p> Rs. 81/- per share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- and premium of Rs. 71/-) <_o3a_p> Date of Allotment in the public issue:<_o3a_p> September 14, 2022<_o3a_p> Pari Pasu<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> Financial Year<_o3a_p> Mar-31<_o3a_p> Lock in detail<_o3a_p> As per Annexure I<_o3a_p> Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p> As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

a) Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February 2000, securities of the Company will only be traded in Dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in minimum market lot (i.e., 1,600 equity shares) and the same shall be modified by the Exchange from time to time by giving prior market notice of at least one month<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

b) Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, September 19, 2022. For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchanges notice no. 20120216-29 dated February 16, 2012, on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPOs & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

c)The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository's records.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

d) The Market Maker to the issue as mentioned in the prospectus is given below:<_o3a_p>

Gretex Share Broking Private Limited<_o3a_p> Office No.13, 1st Floor, New Bansilal Building<_o3a_p> Raja Bahadur Mansion, 9-15, Homi Modi Street, Fort<_o3a_p> Mumbai- 400023, Maharashtra, India<_o3a_p> Tel: +91 22 4002 5273<_o3a_p> E-mail: sherwoodpvtltd@yahoo.co.in <_o3a_p> Contact person: Mr. Alok Harlalka<_o3a_p> SEBI Registration No.: INZ000166934<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

e) The Registrar to the issue as mentioned in the prospectus is given below<_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p> Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor, <_o3a_p> Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, <_o3a_p> Next to Ahura Centre. Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093<_o3a_p> Tel: + 91 22 6263 8200<_o3a_p> E-mail: ipo@bigshareonline.com <_o3a_p> Website: www.bigshareonline.com <_o3a_p> Contact person: Mr. Aniket Chindarkar <_o3a_p> SEBI Registration No.: INR000001385<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

f) In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this notice, they may please contact any of the following:<_o3a_p>

a) At the company:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Ms. Anshu Anshuman<_o3a_p> Company Secretary and Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> Address:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> House No. 221, 2nd floor, Patliputra Colony, Patna- 800013, Bihar, India<_o3a_p> Tel: 0612-2271960<_o3a_p> Email: info@shantidootinfra.com <_o3a_p> Website: www.shantidootinfra.com<_o3a_p> b) At the Exchange:<_o3a_p> Mr. Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p> Associate Manager<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel.: (91) 022 2272 8915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Friday, September 16,2022<_o3a_p>