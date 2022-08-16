Notice No. 20220816-30 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Amalgamation of SORIL Infra Resources Limited (Scrip Code: 532679). Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between SORIL Infra Resources Limited ("Transferor Company No.6")and Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited("Transferee Company"),as sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench. SORIL Infra Resources Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited to equity shares of<_o3a_p> Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.

Trading Members are advised not to deal in the equity shares of SORIL Infra Resources Limited with effect from the under mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> W.E.F.<_o3a_p> SORIL Infra Resources Limited (532679)<_o3a_p> 19/08/2022<_o3a_p> Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement : - <_o3a_p> Upon the Scheme becoming effective and in consideration of the Amalgamation of SORIL Infra Resources Limited into Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd; <_o3a_p> Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited in the following share exchange ratio:

"1 (one) equity shares of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.,having a face value of INR 2 each to be issued as fully paid-up for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share held by shareholder of SORIL Infra Resources Limited having a face value INR 10 each ."<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of the above.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 18, 2022<_o3a_p>