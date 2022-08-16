Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:27 2022-08-16 am EDT
661.00 INR   +0.85%
10:44aBSE : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Suraj Ltd.
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of A.K. Capital Finance Ltd
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amalgamation of SORIL Infra Resources Limited (Scrip Code: 532679).

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220816-30 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Amalgamation of SORIL Infra Resources Limited (Scrip Code: 532679).
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between SORIL Infra Resources Limited ("Transferor Company No.6")and Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited("Transferee Company"),as sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench. SORIL Infra Resources Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited to equity shares of<_o3a_p> Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are advised not to deal in the equity shares of SORIL Infra Resources Limited with effect from the under mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

W.E.F.<_o3a_p>

SORIL Infra Resources Limited (532679)<_o3a_p>

19/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement : -

<_o3a_p>

Upon the Scheme becoming effective and in consideration of the Amalgamation of SORIL Infra Resources Limited into Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd;

<_o3a_p>

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited in the following share exchange ratio:

<_o3a_p>

"1 (one) equity shares of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.,having a face value of INR 2 each to be issued as fully paid-up for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share held by shareholder of SORIL Infra Resources Limited having a face value INR 10 each ."<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of the above.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 18, 2022<_o3a_p>

18/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-097/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:44aBSE : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Suraj Ltd.
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of A.K. Capital Finance Ltd
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of V.I.P. Industries Ltd.,
PU
10:34aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited
PU
10:34aSUBDIVISION OF EQUITY SHARES OF PDS : 538730).
PU
10:04aBSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of SHRIRAM Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
08:44aBSE : Clarifications received from the companies
PU
08:34aBSE : Activation of NIPPON INDIA MONTHLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE S..
PU
08:34aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of IIFL Wealth Prime Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 89 541 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 661,00 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.49%1 117
CME GROUP INC.-11.46%72 710
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.90%15 168
ASX LIMITED-10.59%11 315
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.97%8 673
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 861