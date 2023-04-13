BSE : A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230413-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
13 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023
|
|
Attachments
|
|
company letter.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of A F Enterprises Limited stands extended for additional eight (8) days and will now close on April 28, 2023 and trading period stands extended for Rights Entitlements (REs) by twelve (12) days and will now close on April 25, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Encl: Company letter dtd. April 12, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:34:04 UTC.