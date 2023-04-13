Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:43:38 2023-04-13 am EDT
458.40 INR   -0.84%
BSE : A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023

04/13/2023 | 02:35am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230413-2 Notice Date 13 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023
Attachments company letter.pdf ;
Content

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of A F Enterprises Limited stands extended for additional eight (8) days and will now close on April 28, 2023 and trading period stands extended for Rights Entitlements (REs) by twelve (12) days and will now close on April 25, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. April 12, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
