BSE : A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023

Notice No. 20230413-2 Notice Date 13 Apr 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject A F Enterprises Limited- Extension of Rights Issue upto April 28, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto April 25, 2023 Attachments company letter.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of A F Enterprises Limited stands extended for additional eight (8) days and will now close on April 28, 2023 and trading period stands extended for Rights Entitlements (REs) by twelve (12) days and will now close on April 25, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. April 12, 2023<_o3a_p>