    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-03-28 am EDT
407.80 INR   -1.13%
07:29aBse : A Separate Window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange
PU
07:09aBse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of MAGELLANIC CLOUD LIMITED
PU
06:39aBse : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
PU
BSE : A Separate Window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange

03/28/2023 | 07:29am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230328-24 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject A Separate Window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange
Attachments Annexure - I.pdf ; Annexure - II.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Market Intermediaries are hereby requested to note that SEBI has notified Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 on February 07, 2023 and Operational Guidance - Amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/35 dated March 08, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In accordance with aforesaid SEBI Regulation and circular, a separate Buyback window is activated. The trading parameters for the same is given in Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Market Intermediaries are requested to note that the amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 shall be effective for all buy-back offers where the Board of Directors of the company approve resolution with respect to Buy-back on or after March 09, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further, for the existing on-going buyback of shares through open market by the listed companies, there is no change in the existing process and trading parameters for buyback of shares.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For more information and clarity, FAQ on Open Market Buyback is attached as Annexure II and the same shall be made available on the Exchange website.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Market Intermediaries may please contact us for any further clarification on the subject matter of the notice on the following emails & phone numbers:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact No.<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Buyback Process & Regulations<_o3a_p>

IPO Team<_o3a_p>

22728915<_o3a_p>

equity.ipo@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Trading Ops/ Member Help Desk<_o3a_p>

45720400/600<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

/bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Settlement <_o3a_p>

Settlement Team<_o3a_p>

22725682 / 8223 / 5163 / 5822<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & CRD Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
