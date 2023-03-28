BSE : A Separate Window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230328-24
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
A Separate Window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure - I.pdf ; Annexure - II.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading Members and Market Intermediaries are hereby requested to note that SEBI has notified Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 on February 07, 2023 and Operational Guidance - Amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/35 dated March 08, 2023.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In accordance with aforesaid SEBI Regulation and circular, a separate Buyback window is activated. The trading parameters for the same is given in Annexure I.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members and Market Intermediaries are requested to note that the amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 shall be effective for all buy-back offers where the Board of Directors of the company approve resolution with respect to Buy-back on or after March 09, 2023.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Further, for the existing on-going buyback of shares through open market by the listed companies, there is no change in the existing process and trading parameters for buyback of shares.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For more information and clarity, FAQ on Open Market Buyback is attached as Annexure II and the same shall be made available on the Exchange website.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members and Market Intermediaries may please contact us for any further clarification on the subject matter of the notice on the following emails & phone numbers:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Particulars<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>
|
Contact No.<_o3a_p>
|
Email Id<_o3a_p>
|
Buyback Process & Regulations<_o3a_p>
|
IPO Team<_o3a_p>
|
22728915<_o3a_p>
|
equity.ipo@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Ops/ Member Help Desk<_o3a_p>
|
45720400/600<_o3a_p>
|
trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
/bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement <_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Team<_o3a_p>
|
22725682 / 8223 / 5163 / 5822<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Mangesh Tayde Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Listing Sales & CRD Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.