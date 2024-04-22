NOTICES
Notice No. 20240422-6 Notice Date 22 Apr 2024
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject "AIF" Category in UCC system
Content
This is with reference to Exchange notice no. 20181001-8 dated October 1, 2018 regarding the introduction of client category "AIF III" in the UCC system of the Exchange.
Kindly note that the current category "AIF III" in the Exchange UCC system has been updated to "AIF" and members w.e.f. April 22, 2024 will be able to register the UCC for all the AIF under this category viz. AIF I, AIF II and AIF III.

Trading Members are requested to take note of the above changes.

In case of any clarifications, members may contact us on details given as under:



Contact Nos.

022-2272 8435/5785

Email ID

bse.inspection@bseindia.com



For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.

Hiteshkumar Desai Jyoti Thukral
General Manager Sr. Manager
Inspection Inspection

