BSE : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20230102-29 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund will be offering NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES Ifor Specified Transaction Period ("STP") from 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Also, during the STP, the transaction requests (Subscription/Redemption) will be accepted by the Mutual Fund during normal business hours from 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 only up to the cut-off time (3.00 p.m.). The NAV applicable will be as per the cut-off timing prescribed based on the date and time of receipt and value of the application.

The scheme details provided below:

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT GROWTH PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01XT0<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT PLAN IDCW PLAN PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01XU8<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT PLAN IDCW PLAN REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01XV6<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I GROWTH PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01DH7<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I IDCW PLAN PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01DI5<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I IDCW PLAN REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204K01DJ3<_o3a_p>

Also, as per communication received from NIPPON INDIA AMC, MICR Cheque, Nodal and OTM should not be accepted for payment on 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 under NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I. If the Exchange does not receive the clear funds on said dates before 2:30pm, such funds shall be refunded to the investor after the rejection received from AMC/RTA end<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds