BSE : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230102-29
Notice Date
02 Jan 2023
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund will be offering NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES Ifor Specified Transaction Period ("STP") from 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 on BSE StAR MF Platform.
Also, during the STP, the transaction requests (Subscription/Redemption) will be accepted by the Mutual Fund during normal business hours from 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 only up to the cut-off time (3.00 p.m.). The NAV applicable will be as per the cut-off timing prescribed based on the date and time of receipt and value of the application.
The scheme details provided below:
Sr. No
Scheme Name
Scheme Category
ISIN
1
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT GROWTH PLAN GROWTH
DEBT
INF204K01XT0
2
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT PLAN IDCW PLAN PAYOUT
DEBT
INF204K01XU8
3
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I DIRECT PLAN IDCW PLAN REINVESTMENT
DEBT
INF204K01XV6
4
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I GROWTH PLAN GROWTH
DEBT
INF204K01DH7
5
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I IDCW PLAN PAYOUT
DEBT
INF204K01DI5
6
NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I IDCW PLAN REINVESTMENT
DEBT
INF204K01DJ3
Also, as per communication received from NIPPON INDIA AMC, MICR Cheque, Nodal and OTM should not be accepted for payment on 03 January 2023 & 04th January 2023 under NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I. If the Exchange does not receive the clear funds on said dates before 2:30pm, such funds shall be refunded to the investor after the rejection received from AMC/RTA end
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:03 UTC.