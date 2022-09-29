BSE : Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220929-1
Notice Date
29 Sep 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments
ANNEXURE.xls ;
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HDFC Mutual Fund regarding activation of switch facility under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42 on BSE StAR MF Platform.
Also, as communicated by HDFC AMC only switch can be accepted under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42through physical mode before 3.00pm till September 29, 2022.
The scheme details provided in attached Annexure:
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
