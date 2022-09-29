Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:24 2022-09-29 am EDT
608.00 INR   +0.72%
BSE : Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/29/2022 | 12:54am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220929-1 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments ANNEXURE.xls ;
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HDFC Mutual Fund regarding activation of switch facility under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Also, as communicated by HDFC AMC only switch can be accepted under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42through physical mode before 3.00pm till September 29, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details provided in attached Annexure:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 04:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
