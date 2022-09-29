BSE : Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20220929-1 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Activation of Switch under certain schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform Attachments ANNEXURE.xls ; Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HDFC Mutual Fund regarding activation of switch facility under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Also, as communicated by HDFC AMC only switch can be accepted under HDFC FMP 1846D AUGUST 2013 (1) SERIES 27 &HDFC FMP 1487D AUGUST 2018 (1) - SERIES 42through physical mode before 3.00pm till September 29, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details provided in attached Annexure:<_o3a_p>

