Notice No. 20231219-1 Notice Date 19 Dec 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Activation of UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that UTI Mutual Fund will be offering UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III for Specified Transaction Period ("STP") from December 18, 2023, to December 19, 2023 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Also, during the STP, the transaction requests (Subscription/Redemption) will be accepted by the Mutual Fund during normal business hours from December 18, 2023, to December 19, 2023 as per the scheme cut-off available on BSE StAR MF platform. The NAV applicable will be as per the cut-off timing prescribed based on the date and time of receipt of transaction and subject to fund confirmation uploaded/received.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details provided below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - DIVIDEND-PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01HA3<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - DIVIDEND- REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01HB1<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01HC9<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - DIRECT PLAN - DIVIDEND- PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01WT2<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - DIRECT PLAN - DIVIDEND- REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01WS4<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III - DIRECT PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF789F01WU0<_o3a_p>

Also, as per communication received from UTI AMC, MICR Cheque, Nodal and OTM should not be accepted for payment on from December 18, 2023, to December 19, 2023 under UTI QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - III. If the Exchange does not receive the clear funds on said dates before 2:30pm, such funds shall be refunded to the investor after the rejection received from AMC/RTA end.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

