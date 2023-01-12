BSE : Add New subjectApplicability of Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM)

Notice No. 20230112-31 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Add New subjectApplicability of Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM) Attachments ANNEXURE.xls ; Content

This is further to Exchange notice no. 20181027-1 dated October 27, 2018, 20190719-33 dated 19 Jul 2019 and 20201204-56 dated 04 Dec 2020 regarding revision of ASM framework.

Members are hereby requested to note that the securities as per attached Annexure I have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under ST-ASM Stage I. The applicable surveillance actions shall be as per provisions of the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM) which are as under:<_o3a_p>

Ø Applicable rate of margin shall be 50% or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100%, w.e.f. January 16, 2023on all open positions as on January 13, 2023 and new positions created from January 16, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Securities as per attached Annexure I have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under ST-ASM Stage II. The applicable surveillance actions shall be as per provisions of the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM) which are as under:<_o3a_p>

Ø Applicable margin rate shall be 100% or existing margin whichever is higher subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100%. w.e.f. January 16, 2023on all open positions as on January 13, 2023 and new positions created from January 16, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time.<_o3a_p>

Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company / entity.<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, members are requested to contact 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158.<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Yogendra Daxini<_o3a_p> Saji Sunilkumar<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p> Senior Manager<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p>

January 12, 2023<_o3a_p>