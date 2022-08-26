BSE : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index

PRESS RELEASE

Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index

MUMBAI, AUGUST 26, 2022: With reference to Notice No: 20220825-40, Syrma SGS Technology Limited (Exchange ticker - 543573), is being listed on BSE effective Friday, August 26, 2022. Effective at the open of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the stock will be added to the below index.

INDEX ADD Exchange Ticker Stock Name EFFECTIVE DATE S&P BSE IPO 543573 Syrma SGS Technology August 30, 2022 Limited

This action has been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action file (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.

