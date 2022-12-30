BSE : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index

PRESS RELEASE

Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index

MUMBAI, DECEMBER 30, 2022: With reference to Notice No: 20221229-16, Elin Electronics Limited (Exchange ticker - 543725), is being listed on BSE effective Friday, December 30, 2022. Effective at the open of Tuesday, January 03, 2023, the stock will be added to the below index.

INDEX ADD Exchange Ticker Stock Name EFFECTIVE DATE S&P BSE IPO 543725 Elin Electronics Limited January 03, 2023

This action has been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action file (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.

