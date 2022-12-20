Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:13 2022-12-20 am EST
579.80 INR   -0.16%
Bse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO
PU
Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Automotive Axles Limited
PU
Bse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO
PU
BSE : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

MUMBAI, DECEMBER 20, 2022: With reference to Notice No: 20221219-18, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited (Exchange ticker - 543709), is being listed on the SME Platform of BSE effective Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Effective at the open of Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the stock will be added to the below index.

INDEX

ADD

Exchange Ticker

Stock Name

EFFECTIVE DATE

S&P BSE SME IPO

543709

PNGS Gargi Fashion

December 21,

Jewellery Limited

2022

This action has been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action file (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.

About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. On October 1, 2018, BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds, Almond & Turmeric.

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to

safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited ("ICCL") was incorporated in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd. ("BSE"). ICCL carries out the functions of clearing, settlement, collateral management and risk management for various segments of BSE such as equity cash market (including BSE SME, offer for sale, securities lending & borrowing, cor porate bonds and government securities), equity derivatives segment (stock & index futures and options), currency derivatives (currency (including cross-currency) futures and options, interest rate futures and options), commodity derivatives and debt products, including tri-party repo products. Post the introduction of interoperability, in 2019, ICCL also provides clearing and settlement services for trades executed in the interoperable segments (viz., equity cash market, equity derivatives segment and currency derivatives segment) of BSE as well as other exchanges.

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the framework issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India and SEBI. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.

India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX) is India's first international exchange in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at the Gujarat International Finance -Tec City (GIFT City). India INX is a subsidiary of BSE Limited. The Exchange was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on Jan 09, 201 7, and commenced its operations from Jan 16, 2017.

About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index -based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.

Marketing & Communications

Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292

AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com

BSE Ltd.

Marketing Communications

Yatin Padia / Rahul Vyas / Shruti Nitesh 022 2272 8516/ 2272 8472/ 8108000974

Yatin.padia@bseindia.com / Rahul.vyas@indiainx.com / shruti.nitesh@adfactorspr.com

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 78 670 M 952 M 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 580,75 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.19%952
CME GROUP INC.-25.10%61 398
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-38.39%12 834
ASX LIMITED-27.66%8 725
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.00%7 261
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 679