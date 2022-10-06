Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-10-06 am EDT
610.90 INR   -0.11%
06:42aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
06:32aBse : Admission of Member in Equity Derivatives Segment - Vachana Investments Private Limited
PU
06:32aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

10/06/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

MUMBAI, OCTOBER 06, 2022: With reference to Notice No: 20221004-14, Mafia Trends Limited (Exchange ticker - 543613), is being listed on the SME Platform of BSE effective

Thursday, October 06, 2022. Effective at the open of Friday, October 07, 2022, the stock will

be added to the below index.

INDEX

ADD

Exchange Ticker

Stock Name

EFFECTIVE DATE

S&P BSE SME IPO

543613

Mafia Trends Limited

October 07, 2022

This action has been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action file (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.

About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium en terprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE Star MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds & Turmeric.

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the cent ral counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India.

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.

About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index -based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to def ine the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

Marketing & Communications

Marketing Communications

Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292

Yatin Padia - +91 22 2271 8516

AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com

corp.comm@bseindia.com

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,4x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 82 842 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 611,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.37%1 014
CME GROUP INC.-20.83%65 011
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.18%11 836
ASX LIMITED-22.84%9 089
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.43%7 334
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY68.84%6 777