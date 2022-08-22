Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:02 2022-08-22 am EDT
633.30 INR   -3.11%
BSE : Additional Exposure Margin on Securities under MWPL

08/22/2022 | 01:26am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220822-1 Notice Date 22 Aug 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives
Subject Additional Exposure Margin on Securities under MWPL
Attachments Annexure- Additional Exposure Margin on Securities under MWPL_22082022.xls ;
Content

In continuation to BSE Notice dated March 18, 2019 on Additional Exposure Margin on Securities under MWPL, ICCL shall levy additional exposure margin @15% in equity derivatives segment on securities in which top 10 clients account for more than 20% of MWPL. However, for securities wherein additional surveillance margin is applicable, the higher of additional exposure margin as stated above or additional surveillance margin shall be levied. Scrips shall be identified under this framework based on 3 months rolling data and shall be reviewed on a monthly basis.

This Additional Exposure Margin for the securities mentioned in the Annexure shall be effective from August 26, 2022, immediately after the expiry of August 2022 contracts.<_o3a_p>

In case of any assistance/clarification, please feel free to reach out to us.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Piyush Chourasia<_o3a_p>

Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Risk Department<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

Contact No:<_o3a_p>

+91-22-22725186/8759/8811<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
