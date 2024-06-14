Notice No. 20240614-7 Notice Date 14 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD on account of Bonus issue Content

NOTICES

In pursuance of SEBI guidelines for adjustment of Futures & Options Contracts on announcement of corporate action, the members of the Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. (Scrip Code - 500547) has informed BSE that the Company has fixed June 21, 2023as Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue in the proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each, for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above and in compliance with the aforementioned SEBI guidelines, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scripBHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.(Derivatives Asset Code -BPCL) on end of day on June 20, 2024 the 'ex-date' being June 21, 2024. The adjustments to be made on account of the above corporate action in line with SEBI guidelines are given below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustment Factor:<_o3a_p>

If the ratio of Bonus is say A:B, the adjustment factor is defined as (A+B)/B. Therefore, the adjustment factor for Bonus in this case would be (1+1)/1 = 2<_o3a_p>

Therefore, based on the above, the final adjustment factor for the scrip BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.would be 2.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures & Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

1. Strike Price : The adjusted strike price shall be arrived at by dividing the old strike price by the adjustment factor (2). <_o3a_p>

2. Market Lot : The adjusted market lot shall be arrived at by multiplying the old market lot by the adjustment factor (2).<_o3a_p>

The revised market lot would therefore be as under:<_o3a_p>

Existing Market lot - 900; Adjustment factor - 2<_o3a_p>

Revised market lot after multiplying existing market lot by adjustment factor -<_o3a_p>

1800 (900 *2)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Position : The adjusted position shall be arrived at by multiplying the old position by the adjustment factor.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. Futures price : The adjusted futures price shall be arrived by dividing the old futures price by the adjustment factor (2). The adjusted futures price shall be rounded off to the nearest tick size.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Trading members are requested to contact their designated Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>