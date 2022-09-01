Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-01 am EDT
652.45 INR   +0.18%
BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of GAIL (INDIA) LTD. on account of Bonus issue

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220901-44 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives
Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of GAIL (INDIA) LTD. on account of Bonus issue
Content

In pursuance of SEBI guidelines for adjustment of Futures & Options Contracts on announcement of corporate action, the members of the Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:

GAIL INDIA LTD. (Scrip Code -532155) has informed BSE that the Company has fixed September 07, 2022 as Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue in the proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each, for every 2 (Two) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above and in compliance with the aforementioned SEBI guidelines, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip GAIL (INDIA) LTD. (Derivatives Asset Code - GAIL) on end of day on September 05, 2022 the 'ex-date' being September 06, 2022. The adjustments to be made on account of the above corporate action in line with SEBI guidelines are given below:<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustment Factor:<_o3a_p>

If the ratio of Bonus is say A:B, the adjustment factor is defined as (A+B)/B. Therefore, the adjustment factor for Bonus in this case would be (1+2)/2 = 1.5<_o3a_p>

Therefore, based on the above, the final adjustment factor for the scrip GAIL INDIA LTD. would be 1.5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures & Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

1. Strike Price: The adjusted strike price shall be arrived at by dividing the old strike price by the adjustment factor (1.5). <_o3a_p>

2. Market Lot: The adjusted market lot shall be arrived at by multiplying the old market lot by the adjustment factor (1.5).<_o3a_p>

The revised market lot would therefore be as under:<_o3a_p>

Existing Market lot - 6100; Adjustment factor - 1.5<_o3a_p>

Revised market lot after multiplying existing market lot by adjustment factor -<_o3a_p>

9150 (6100 *1.5)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Position: The adjusted position shall be arrived at by multiplying the old position by the adjustment factor.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. Futures price: The adjusted futures price shall be arrived by dividing the old futures price by the adjustment factor (1.5). The adjusted futures price shall be rounded off to the nearest tick size.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, Trading members are requested to contact their designated Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
