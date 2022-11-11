BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security COAL INDIA LTD in Equity Derivative Segment

Notice No. 20221111-5 Notice Date 11 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security COAL INDIA LTD in Equity Derivative Segment Content

NOTICES

In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:<_o3a_p>

COAL INDIA LTD (Derivative Asset code - COAL, Equity Scrip Code - 533278) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed November 16, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 15/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip COAL INDIA LTD (Derivatives Asset Code - COAL) on Monday, November 14, 2022, the 'ex-date' being Tuesday, November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.15/- shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of November 14, 2022 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.15/-<_o3a_p>

The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on November 14, 2022. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>