BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security COAL INDIA LTD in Equity Derivative Segment

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221111-5
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
11 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security COAL INDIA LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
|
|
|
|
Content
In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:<_o3a_p>
COAL INDIA LTD (Derivative Asset code - COAL, Equity Scrip Code - 533278) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed November 16, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 15/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>
In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip COAL INDIA LTD (Derivatives Asset Code - COAL) on Monday, November 14, 2022, the 'ex-date' being Tuesday, November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>
A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>
The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.15/- shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of November 14, 2022 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>
B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>
The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.15/-<_o3a_p>
The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on November 14, 2022. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on November 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>
For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>
|
For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
|
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
|
Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
AGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>