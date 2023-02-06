Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:27:13 2023-02-06 am EST
498.40 INR   -0.34%
BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security IDFC LIMITED in Equity Derivative Segment

02/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230206-39 Notice Date 06 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives
Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security IDFC LIMITED in Equity Derivative Segment
Content

In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:

IDFC LIMITED (Derivative Asset code -IDFL, Equity Scrip Code -532659) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed February 13, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Special Dividend at the rate of Rs. 11/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip IDFC LIMITED(Derivatives Asset Code - IDFL) on Friday, February 10, 2023, the 'ex-date' being Monday, February 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.11/- shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of February 10, 2023 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. February 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.11/-<_o3a_p>

The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on February 10, 2023. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on February 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 13:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,1x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 67 745 M 824 M 824 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
