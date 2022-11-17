Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:16 2022-11-17 am EST
572.35 INR   -1.14%
BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD in Equity Derivative Segment

11/17/2022 | 05:19am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221117-11 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives
Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
Content

In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:<_o3a_p>

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD (Derivative Asset code - PFCL, Equity Scrip Code - 532810) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed November 25, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD (Derivatives Asset Code - PFCL) on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the 'ex-date' being Thursday, November 24, 2022.<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.3/- shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of November 23, 2022 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. November 24, 2022.<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.3/-<_o3a_p>

The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on November 23, 2022. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on November 24, 2022.<_o3a_p>

For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
