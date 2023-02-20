Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
02:23:26 2023-02-20 am EST
471.00 INR   -0.84%
02/17Final Order In The Matter Of M/s Vs Investment Solutions And Its Proprietor : Mr. Vipul Namdev
PU
02/17Bse : Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd
PU
02/17Sub-division And Bonus Issue Of Vinny Overseas Ltd (scrip Code : 543670)
PU
BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TORRENT POWER LTD in Equity Derivative Segment

02/20/2023 | 02:30am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230220-9 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives
Subject Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TORRENT POWER LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
Content

In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:<_o3a_p>

TORRENT POWER LTD (Derivative Asset code -TORP, Equity Scrip Code -532779) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed February 22, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 9/- and Special Dividend at the rate of Rs. 13/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip TORRENT POWER LTD (Derivatives Asset Code - TORP) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the 'ex-date' being Wednesday, February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>

A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.22/-(Rs.9 + Rs.13) shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of February 21, 2023 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>

B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>

The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.22/-<_o3a_p>

The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on February 21, 2023. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>

For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
