BSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TORRENT POWER LTD in Equity Derivative Segment

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230220-9
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TORRENT POWER LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
|
|
|
|
Content
In pursuance of Exchange notice number 20180710-26 regarding Review of Adjustment of corporate actions for stock options, and in line with SEBI Master circular No SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2016/135 dated December 16, 2016 trading members of Equity Derivatives Segment are hereby informed the following:<_o3a_p>
TORRENT POWER LTD (Derivative Asset code -TORP, Equity Scrip Code -532779) has informed Exchange that the Company has fixed February 22, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 9/- and Special Dividend at the rate of Rs. 13/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.<_o3a_p>
In view of the above, the Exchange shall make the necessary adjustments for all the available Futures & Options contracts on the underlying scrip TORRENT POWER LTD (Derivatives Asset Code - TORP) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the 'ex-date' being Wednesday, February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>
A) Adjustments for Options Contracts:<_o3a_p>
The full value of dividend i.e. Rs.22/-(Rs.9 + Rs.13) shall be deducted from all strike prices generated at the end of February 21, 2023 and adjusted strike prices shall be available for trading w.e.f. February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>
B) Adjustments for Futures Contracts:<_o3a_p>
The adjusted futures price will be arrived at reference rate less dividend amount Rs.22/-<_o3a_p>
The reference rate used will be daily mark to market settlement price of the relevant futures contract on February 21, 2023. The adjusted rate shall be applicable as a base rate / previous close for trading on February 22, 2023.<_o3a_p>
For further details members are requested to contact their respective relationship manager.<_o3a_p>
|
For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
|
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
|
Sr.GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
AGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:29:03 UTC.