BSE : Admission of Member in New Debt Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221125-13
Notice Date
25 Nov 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Admission of Member in New Debt Segment
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant have been admitted as Trading Member in New DebtSegment i.e. only having trading rights on BSE Ltd. as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.

Sr. No.
Name of the Members
Clearing No.
1.
ATS SHARE BROKERS PVT. LTD.
6481

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, please email on membership.ops@bseindia.com



Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat
Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
