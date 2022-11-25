BSE : Admission of Member in New Debt Segment

Notice No. 20221125-13 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Admission of Member in New Debt Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant have been admitted as Trading Member in New DebtSegment i.e. only having trading rights on BSE Ltd. as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Name of the Members<_o3a_p> Clearing No.<_o3a_p> 1.<_o3a_p> ATS SHARE BROKERS PVT. LTD.<_o3a_p> 6481<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, please email on membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>