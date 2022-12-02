BSE : Admission of Member – Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment

Notice No. 20221202-26 Notice Date 02 Dec 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Admission of Member - Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant has been admitted as a Trading Member of BSE Ltd. in New Debt Segment i.e., only having trading rights on BSE Ltd., as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Name of the Member<_o3a_p> Member No. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 6810<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations