BSE : Admission of Member – Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221202-26
Notice Date
02 Dec 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Admission of Member - Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant has been admitted as a Trading Member of BSE Ltd. in New Debt Segment i.e., only having trading rights on BSE Ltd., as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
Name of the Member<_o3a_p>
Member No. <_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p>
6810<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>
Asst. General Manager Senior Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:43:06 UTC.