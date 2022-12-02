Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26 2022-12-02 am EST
572.60 INR   -0.90%
05:44aBse : Availability of HDFC BUSINESS CYCLE FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:44aBse : Admission of Member – Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment
PU
04:54aBse : Change in underlying asset name in SLB segment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Admission of Member – Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment

12/02/2022 | 05:44am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221202-26 Notice Date 02 Dec 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Admission of Member - Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd. in New Debt Segment
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant has been admitted as a Trading Member of BSE Ltd. in New Debt Segment i.e., only having trading rights on BSE Ltd., as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Name of the Member<_o3a_p>

Member No. <_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Credavenue Securities Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p>

6810<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 78 189 M 960 M 960 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 577,20 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.65%960
CME GROUP INC.-22.13%63 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.19%12 784
ASX LIMITED-24.03%9 152
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.23%7 467
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY36.72%5 490