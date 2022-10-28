BSE : Admission of Member – Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments

Notice No. 20221028-3 Notice Date 28 Oct 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Admission of Member - Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant has been admitted as a Trading Member of BSE Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments i.e., only having trading rights on BSE Ltd., as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Name of the Member<_o3a_p> Member No. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 6808<_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Johnson Chiriyath Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Addl. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations