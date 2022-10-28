BSE : Admission of Member – Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221028-3
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Others
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Admission of Member - Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the below mentioned applicant has been admitted as a Trading Member of BSE Ltd. in Cash, Equity Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments i.e., only having trading rights on BSE Ltd., as per the terms and subject to the Rules, Bye-laws and Regulations of the Exchange.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Member<_o3a_p>
|
Member No. <_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
Pocketful Fintech Capital Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p>
|
6808<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Johnson Chiriyath Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>
Addl. General Manager Senior Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:02 UTC.