BSE : Amendment in Norms for eligibility of claims for compensation from IPF to the clients of the defaulter member

Attachments Annexure I.pdf

NOTICES

Trading Members and Investors are hereby informed thatthe Member Committee of the Exchange has amended Norms for Eligibility of Claims for Compensation from IPF to the Clients of Defaulter Member. Amended Norms are attached herewith as Annexure-I.

The amended norms shall be made applicable to those trading members who will be disabled / suspended /declared defaulter post the date of implementation. <_o3a_p>

These amended norms shall be applicable after 15 days from today i.e. September 4, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.

Usha Sharma Abhijit Pai <_o3a_p>

Senior General Manager Deputy General Manager <_o3a_p>

Broker Supervision, Membership Compliance, Membership Compliance and<_o3a_p>

and Investor Services Investor Services