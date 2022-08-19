Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
653.65 INR   -1.02%
09:34aBSE : Amendment in Norms for eligibility of claims for compensation from IPF to the clients of the defaulter member
PU
09:14aBSE : Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of TATA STEEL LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Amendment in Norms for eligibility of claims for compensation from IPF to the clients of the defaulter member

08/19/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220819-32 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Amendment in Norms for eligibility of claims for compensation from IPF to the clients of the defaulter member
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Investors are hereby informed thatthe Member Committee of the Exchange has amended Norms for Eligibility of Claims for Compensation from IPF to the Clients of Defaulter Member. Amended Norms are attached herewith as Annexure-I.

The amended norms shall be made applicable to those trading members who will be disabled / suspended /declared defaulter post the date of implementation. <_o3a_p>

These amended norms shall be applicable after 15 days from today i.e. September 4, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.

Usha Sharma Abhijit Pai <_o3a_p>

Senior General Manager Deputy General Manager <_o3a_p>

Broker Supervision, Membership Compliance, Membership Compliance and<_o3a_p>

and Investor Services Investor Services

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:34aBSE : Amendment in Norms for eligibility of claims for compensation from IPF to the client..
PU
09:14aBSE : Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of TATA STEEL LIMITED
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Larsen & Toubro Limited
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of AVIOM India Housing Finance Private Limited
PU
08:14aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Aditya Birla Finance Limited
PU
07:44aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF PDS LIMITED. (SCR : 538730)
PU
07:34aBSE : Migration of Equity Shares of Vidli Restaurants Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE..
PU
07:04aBSE : Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances with provisions..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 88 545 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 660,40 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.27%1 123
CME GROUP INC.-8.99%74 734
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.41%15 268
ASX LIMITED-12.52%10 933
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.63%8 576
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.20%1 871